



City's CDAC to review CAPER on Thursday

The city's Community Development Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd., with the main agenda item being approval consideration for the Hot Springs Community Development Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report.

The CAPER is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development required planning document that provides the annual evaluation of the city's Community Development Block Grant Program.

The report is available online at https://www.cityhs.net/Community-Development, and paper copies are available at the Planning and Development Department at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to review and submit written comments on the proposed report through Sept. 20.

The public will be able to comment on the CAPER at Thursday's CDAC meeting and at the Hot Springs Board of Directors meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at City Hall. Comments can also be emailed to ksellman@cityhs.net, or mailed to Kathy Sellman, planning and development director, City of Hot Springs, 133 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs, AR 71901.

WCAPDD board to meet via Zoom

The West Central Arkansas Planning and Development District board of directors will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Auxiliary aids and services are available to individuals with disabilities at WCAPDD Inc. at 501-525-7577.

Road work to close part of E. St. Louis

East St. Louis Street, between Central Avenue and Levin Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. today for road construction.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use an alternate route when traveling in this area.



