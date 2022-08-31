Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Jay Lee, 35, of 655 Olivia Lane in Centerton, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Lee was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County

• Jamario Curry, 27, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive, No. 5 in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Curry was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Timothy Taylor, 45, of 1118 S. 25th St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Taylor was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Tray Simon, 27, of 1352 Cooper Drive, A124, in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Simon was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Alexander Mondragon, 25, of 1737 Arkansas Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery. Mondragon was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.