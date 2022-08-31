Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Verlander on IR

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, a leading candidate for the American League Cy Young Award, has been placed on the injured list with a right calf injury. The team announced the move Tuesday and said that an MRI done on the calf Monday revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption. Verlander said he isn't sure of a timetable for his return but doesn't expect to be out too long. "I feel like I really kind of dodged a bullet here where the muscle isn't actually involved," Verlander said. "It's the fascia, which I feel pretty fortunate about because I didn't realize how serious even a very minor muscle calf injury can be. If that were to happen, we'd be having a much different conversation." Verlander's stint on the injured list is retroactive to Monday. He was injured in his start Sunday while going to cover first base during a rundown in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles. The right-hander lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84 by throwing three scoreless innings before his exit Sunday. The 39-year-old returned this season after missing almost two seasons following Tommy John surgery. Entering Sunday's matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his past 10 starts.

Rays' McClanahan scratched

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan was a late scratch in his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins Tuesday because of left shoulder impingement. The 25-year-old McClanahan (11-5) is second in the AL in wins and ERA at 2.10. He will undergo further testing today. The Rays began Tuesday second in the AL East, seven games behind division leader New York Yankees and leading the AL wild card race.

D-Backs re-sign manager

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that they've exercised the club option on Manager Torey Lovullo's contract for 2023. The move comes one day after the biggest comeback win in franchise history: Arizona was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies before rallying for a 13-7 victory. Lovullo is in his sixth season with the club and is the longest-tenured manager in club history. He was National League Manager of the Year in 2017, guiding the team to the playoffs, but the franchise has slowly regressed since. The D-backs finished with a 52-110 mark in 2021, the second-worst mark in the team's history. They've been much more competitive this year, improving to 60-67 after Monday's win.

FOOTBALL

Raiders trade CB

The Las Vegas Raiders traded former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday to the cornerback-needy Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick. The trade gives Mullen a fresh start after he fell behind other cornerbacks on the Las Vegas roster with a new regime in charge. The Raiders will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick that could be upgraded to a sixth-rounder based on Mullen's playing time this season. The Raiders drafted Mullen 40th overall in 2019 and he became a starter his rookie season. He started 31 games in 3 seasons with 4 interceptions and 28 passes defensed. He played only five games last season because of a foot injury that also forced him to miss the offseason program and the start of training camp.

HOCKEY

Penguins extend coach

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed their two-time Stanley Cup-winning Coach Mike Sullivan to a contract extension Tuesday that runs through the 2026-27 season, a pact that doubled as a vote of confidence in the club's iconic core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang and the fiery Sullivan's ability to lead them. Sullivan still had two years remaining on his current contract. Yet Fenway Sports Group, which purchased the Penguins from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle last fall, saw enough to lock down the winningest coach in franchise history for the long term. Sullivan, 54, joined Pittsburgh in December 2015. If he reaches the end of his new deal, it means he'll have spent more than a decade with the Penguins. Sullivan's 297 regular-season wins are a franchise record. His 44-38 playoff mark includes Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017. The Massachusetts native is the only American-born coach with multiple Cups.

Buffalo signs center

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson cashed in on a breakout season by agreeing to a seven-year, $50 million contract extension Tuesday. Thompson gets a hefty raise from his current three-year, $4.2 million contract, which runs out after this season. The 24-year-old is coming off a team-leading 38-goal season. Thompson had 68 points in 78 games last season as he nearly doubled his goal and point totals from his first four NHL seasons combined. Thompson's 38 goals ranked 19th in the league, and he finished tied for eighth with eight multi-goal games, including his first career hat trick on Feb. 19.