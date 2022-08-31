100 years ago

Aug. 31, 1922

HUNTSVILLE -- Members of the Executive Committee of the Ozark Playgrounds Association from Joplin, Mo., stopped in Huntsville as they were passing through on their tour of the playgrounds district, of which Huntsville is a unit. The splendid roads from Springdale to Huntsville and Eureka Springs were complimented as being the finest they have traveled over while on the tour. A steel bridge will soon be erected across Holman creek, between Huntsville and Hindsville, which will be the last bridge to construct in the completion of the road.

50 years ago

Aug. 31, 1972

FORT SMITH -- James Alfred and George Alfred Hall, probably the oldest identical twins in Arkansas, celebrated their 87th birthday last week. They were born August 21, 1885, in Yell County. Their father was a bookkeeper for the Logan County Cotton Oil Company and their uncle, Anthony Hall, founded the first bank at Paris. There were 13 children in the Hall family, six of whom were twins. The Halls had moved to Arkansas from Chicago in 1870, shortly after the Civil War.

25 years ago

Aug. 31, 1997

• The state is distributing $2.25 million in grants to Arkansas communities for recycling programs. The money is going to 17 solid waste management districts. Since the Legislature established the recycling program in 1991, the state has awarded nearly $16 million in grants. The program, funded by landfill disposal fees, is aimed at reducing use of landfills. The money is available through the Arkansas Department of Pollution Control and Ecology's Recycling Division. ... Along with establishing the funding, the 1991 state law set recycling goals for Arkansas. The state has met the first goal, which was to recycle an amount of municipal solid waste equal to 30 percent of the total amount of waste the state generated in 1991. The state reached that goal in 1995, said Bill Reinhardt, chief of the Pollution Control Department's Recycling Division. In both 1995 and 1996, the state recycled 36 percent of the total amount of waste generated in 1991, he said.

10 years ago

Aug. 31, 2012

BOONEVILLE -- Funding for the Dale Bumpers center and five other such centers around the country was cut in the White House's fiscal 2013 budget, Arkansas Sen. Mark Pryor said. Senate action restored funding for the center, but Pryor fears funding will be threatened again as Congress wrestles with making necessary but painful budget cuts in the future. The 2,000-acre research center, which opened in 1980, and the five other centers conduct agricultural research that is being done nowhere else in the country, Pryor said. Some of the research is unique worldwide. ... The center has been an asset to the commission primarily in developing criteria used in writing nutrient-management plans that dictate how chicken litter can be applied on land as fertilizer, Young said.