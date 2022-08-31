OTHERS SAY: An indefensible ruling

The New York Daily News

Mark Pittman, put on the federal bench in Fort Worth by Donald Trump, thinks that it's just not constitutional to limit the sale of handguns to people age 21 and older. In an opinion issued Thursday agreeing with a gun group that sued to knock out Texas' eminently sound prohibition on 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds from having pistols, Pittman writes that he can't find an age cutoff in the sparse language of the Second Amendment.

The judge's non-logic is that having a gun for personal use is a fundamental right (thank you, U.S. Supreme Court, for misinterpreting the need for farmers and Minutemen to resist the Redcoats) and there is no age limit on fundamental rights.

Pittman himself notes that the age of majority back then was 21, but reasons that it's 18 now (but not for buying booze or renting a car). But why stop at 18? The Bill of Rights covers people who are age 17, as they are entitled to free speech and the rest of it. So why can't 17-year-olds have handguns? Or 10-year-olds? Or 4-year-olds?

We trust that the federal appeals court in Texas will overturn Pittman's fantasy.