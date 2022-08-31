PB sees second slaying in week

A 48-year-old man was found shot to death in a Pine Bluff residence on Monday night, the 19th homicide in the city this year and the second within a week.

Pine Bluff police say they are in the early stages of investigating a shooting in the 4200 block of W. 12th Ave. that killed Randy Wilson. He suffered gunshot wounds in his upper body and was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries, police spokesperson Sgt. Richard Wegner said.

Wilson's body is being taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

The motive of the homicide is still under investigation, Wegner added.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office at (870) 730-2106 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.