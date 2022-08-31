COOKING FOR TWO: Pepper and Zucchini Salad a sweet, vegetal meal





Inspired by the combination of juicy tomatoes, basil and mozzarella, this salad subs in roasted red bell peppers and zucchini. The peppers add sweetness and the zucchini lends its vegetal flavor and moisture. Balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper are the only seasonings needed. Served with or without prosciutto on the side, it makes a fine summer meal. If you're pressed for time, use jarred roasted red bell peppers instead of roasting your own.

Facing a glut of tomatoes? Use those instead of the bell peppers and zucchini.

Want to skip the bread? Go for it.

Not a cheese eater? Try mixing in a cup of canned (and drained and rinsed) or cooked chickpeas, and let them marinate with the vegetables.

Roasted Red Pepper and Zucchini Salad With Burrata

2 red bell peppers (about 12 ounces total) OR 1 (14-ounce) jar roasted red bell peppers, drained

1 medium zucchini (about 10 ounces total), halved lengthwise and chopped

Fine salt

1 tablespoon aged red wine or balsamic vinegar, plus more as needed

2 large slices crusty bread, stale or toasted

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon crushed Calabrian chiles OR chile oil (optional)

6 to 10 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced, or burrata, preferably at room temperature

Handful of fresh basil leaves

Freshly cracked black pepper

3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, for serving (optional)

If using fresh peppers, position a rack about 6 inches from the broiling element and heat the broiler to high. On a rimmed baking sheet, roast the bell peppers until blackened on one side, 3 to 5 minutes. Using tongs, rotate them and broil until the peppers blacken all around. (This may also be done on a grill or on a gas stovetop.) Immediately transfer to a bowl and cover tightly to let peppers steam for about 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine the zucchini and a large pinch of salt. Let sit until the zucchini's liquid starts to pool at the bottom of the bowl, about 10 minutes.

Once the peppers are cool enough to handle, discard the stem and seeds before peeling the peppers over the zucchini, letting the pepper juices run into the bowl (some of the seeds may fall into the bowl, and this is OK; discard the skins). Roughly chop the skinned peppers and add them to the bowl with the zucchini. Stir in the vinegar, allowing it to soak into the vegetables. Roughly tear up the bread and add it to the vegetables, tossing lightly so it starts to soften before adding the olive oil. Stir again, then taste, and adjust with additional salt, vinegar and/or olive oil, as desired. Stir in the Calabrian chiles, if using. You should have about 2 cups of salad.

Place about 1 cup of salad on each plate or bowl and top with several slices of fresh mozzarella or a ball of burrata, a few basil leaves and black pepper. Repeat with the remaining salad, cheese and basil. Serve at room temperature, with prosciutto on the side, if desired.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 375 calories, 16 g protein, 25 g fat, 21 g carbohydrate (6 g sugar), 50 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½



