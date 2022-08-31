Pickup crash fatal for De Queen man

One man died and a woman was injured in a crash around noon Tuesday on Arkansas 41 in Sevier County, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Edward Horn, 79, of De Queen, was killed around 12:05 p.m. when the 2019 Ford Ranger he was driving left Arkansas 41 and struck a large tree, rolling over onto its roof before coming to a halt.

A passenger, Tammy Rhodes, 51, of Foreman, was also injured in the wreck and taken to a Texarkana hospital for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.