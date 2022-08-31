Records hidden, moved at Mar-a-Lago, U.S. says

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department said late Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, saying "government records were likely concealed and removed" from a storage room at the property.

The assertion was made in a court filing Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The department says Trump's lawyers told them in June that all the records that had come from the White House were stored in one location -- a Mar-a-Lago storage room -- and that "there were no other records stored in any private office space or other location at the Premises and that all available boxes were searched."

In their search earlier this month, however, agents found classified documents both in the storage room as well as in the former president's office -- including three classified documents found not in boxes, but in office desks.

Tuesday night's filing also included a photo showing the cover pages of classified documents -- and some marked as "TOP SECRET/SCI" with a bright yellow border -- lying on a carpet at Mar-a-Lago alongside a box filled with framed pictures, including a Time Magazine cover.

The Justice Department was responding to a request from the Trump legal team for a special master to review the documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is set to hear arguments on the matter.

LAWYER HIRED

In another development Tuesday, Trump has hired a high-profile lawyer to help him with the aftermath of the FBI search of his club and home in Florida and the criminal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents.

The lawyer, Christopher Kise, is a former solicitor general for the state of Florida who has argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and worked as a transition adviser for Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican. Kise, who is now in private practice, formally joined the team in recent days, according to two of Trump's associates.

Kise is joining a team that a number of other high-profile lawyers have steered clear of, concerned about Trump's history of nonpayment or his insistence on trying to run his own legal efforts.

His hiring had been in the works for several weeks since the Aug. 8 search, according to two people close to Trump.

Kise will join two lawyers who are not licensed in Florida -- James Trusty and M. Evan Corcoran -- on the case, which is related to the documents Trump had been keeping at Mar-a-Lago.

Trusty and Corcoran are former federal prosecutors. Boris Epshteyn, a onetime lawyer at the firm Milbank, became active in politics and worked on both of Trump's campaigns. Epshteyn championed Trump's claims debunked in dozens of lawsuits that the election was stolen from him.

Information for this article was contributed by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times and by Eric Tucker, Jill Colvin and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press.