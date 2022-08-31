Rogers superintendent invites community members in to chat at public forum

ROGERS -- The School District's new superintendent on Tuesday hosted a community forum where he fielded comments and questions spanning a variety of topics, from the opening of a new elementary school to preparing students for college.

About 20 people from the community attended the meeting at the district's Administration Building. Most were parents or district staff members, but one high school student also was there. Four School Board members sat in and listened to the conversation.

Superintendent Jeff Perry, who started the job July 1, told attendees at the start of the meeting their input would be recorded and shared with the board during a work session they'll have next month as they look to form a strategic plan for the schools.

Liberty Epley, 17, is a senior at Rogers' New Technology High School. She sat in the front row with her mother, Valerie Hanna.

Epley expressed disappointment with the dress code and how strict it is. She also said she'd like to see students' opinions incorporated more into the district's decision making.

She said after the meeting the administrators at her high school are great, but she thinks the district's central administration is the main source of her dissatisfaction.

"In the last three weeks, the words 'it's coming down from district' have been used way more than I ever want to hear again," she said.

But Epley said she was pleased that Perry took the time to listen to her Tuesday.

"I really felt like he was putting that olive branch out, and I wanted to accept it," she said.

Another person in the audience asked about the project to build the district's 17th elementary school, planned for the corner of North Second Street and Stratton Road, just west of the municipal airport. The woman said she's concerned that Second Street is already congested, and the school -- scheduled to open in August 2024 -- will only add to the heavy traffic.

Perry noted as he drives around, he doesn't see any school that's in a great location in terms of traffic. He added that before they build a school, they have to do a traffic study, and the state holds them to a high standard in that regard.

Another question raised had to do with public participation at School Board meetings. A woman in attendance said the meetings, which start at 5 p.m., aren't conducive to parents expressing their opinions. Perry said he would explore with the board the possibility of starting meetings a little bit later.

In answer to another comment, Perry talked about making sure students who are interested in going to college get the help they need understanding their options and how to get to college.

Dennis Rittle, president of Northwest Arkansas Community College, was among those who attended the forum. He spoke about how he appreciates the district and its partnership with the college.

Hanna said after the forum she appreciated the chance to sit and speak with the superintendent.

"I feel like he's doing his best to listen, regardless of whether or not there is an answer," Hanna said. "He was absolutely listening to what everyone had to say and trying to make sure everyone was being heard, even if they didn't come to speak."

The conversation between Perry and community members lasted a little over an hour. Perry said it was exactly what he had hoped for.

"Some individuals come in with ideas and thoughts that were maybe not new to us, but it was just a different way of looking at some things and prioritizing some things," he said. "It wasn't a situation where we wanted to hear everything that would validate what we're doing. We wanted to be challenged on some things and questioned on some things. That's what you hope for when you have a community forum."

Perry and other administrators have also done a tour of the district's schools to hold meetings with staff members to hear their thoughts, he said.