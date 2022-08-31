S.C. House approves abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina House approved a bill Tuesday that outlaws abortion except in the cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

The chamber initially rejected the bill without the exceptions by eight votes. But once Republicans saw the outcome, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.

The bill passed by a vote of 67-38. It has one more routine vote before it goes to the Senate, where stricter bans on abortions have seen tougher fights.

It allows abortions up to 12 weeks after conception if a woman tells a doctor she was raped. The doctor has to tell the woman he is going to report the rape to the county sheriff and has 24 hours after the procedure to give deputies the woman's name and contact information.

The legislation also allows abortions to save a mother's life.

Some of the House's most conservative lawmakers said Monday that they would not support a bill with the rape and incest exceptions, but when it came to a final vote, they changed their minds.

"But here's the thing -- at the end of the day we passed a good pro-life bill in South Carolina," said Republican Rep. John McCravy, who shepherded the bill through the chamber.

Republicans accused Democrats of playing politics as they also voted down an amendment supporters said would allow abortions for women carrying fetuses with medical problems leaving them unlikely to be born alive.

Democrats said they didn't want to debate abortion again after the General Assembly agreed to a six-week ban in 2021, but Republicans decided to call a special session after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"It is not our bill. We're not the ones trying to control their bodies," Democratic Rep. Leon Stavrinakis said.

Republicans, who have nearly twice as many members as Democrats, took an hour break just before the vote to get their most conservative members to agree to the exceptions.

About 100 people gathered in the Statehouse lobby for the debate. They chanted phrases like "Abortion is health care" and "My body, my choice" and drew honks from passing cars.

Law enforcement closed the House gallery Tuesday.

South Carolina currently has a six-week ban but the state's Supreme Court suspended the law this month while the justices decide on a Planned Parenthood lawsuit that says the ban is an invasion of privacy under the state constitution. The decision leaves South Carolina's abortion ban at 20 weeks for now.

Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws designed to outlaw most abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Indiana passed a near-total ban set to take effect Sept. 15 with exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother's life is in danger.