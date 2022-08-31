Seeking a better open in opener

JONESBORO -- The 40-21 final score from Arkansas State University's 2021 season-opening win against the University of Central Arkansas can't alone reflect all that transpired in Game No. 1 of the Coach Butch Jones era.

It certainly doesn't suggest a 34-14 second-half turnaround that only came after a quarterback change, with Jones turning to Layne Hatcher in favor of James Blackman.

For as much as Jones may want to hold onto the memory of his first victory with the Red Wolves, he wants nothing to do with a repeat of that type of sluggish start -- something that Jones lamented after several games last fall.

A bright beginning is as much a priority as anything ahead of ASU's 2022 opener Saturday evening against Grambling State, and it's been a frequent point of emphasis throughout the Red Wolves' offseason.

"If you're a relentless competitor, that's in your makeup. You start everything fast," Jones said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. "You work year-round for 12 opportunities to be able to play the game that you love. Why would you not be excited to play this game? ... That's something we talk about everything single day in our football program, and we all know that's something we have to do a much better job with."

Not only was ASU held without a touchdown over the first 36-plus minutes against the Bears, but the Red Wolves lost the ball on a fumble and were 2 of 9 on third downs in the opening half=.

Over the next three weeks -- all of which ended in defeat -- ASU was outscored 86-37 and outgained 1,139-583 in the first two quarters.

Yet, the Red Wolves lost by a touchdown or less in two of those three games.

It's not as simple as one change, but coming off the program's worst season in more than two decades, ASU has to start somewhere.

"Smooth is fast and fast is smooth -- that's how we want to move," said Blackman, the Red Wolves' starting quarterback. "The faster we can get things going as an offense [in terms of] alignments, assignments, we can get tempo up on the defenses. So as long as we're moving smooth, I feel like we'll be moving at the pace that we want."

Blackman is ASU's unquestioned leader, and as much as a fast start requires success on both sides of the ball, a Red Wolves defense with seven starters changed from the 2021 finale will take time to jell.

"You'll see a way, way more physical defense, a defense that communicates, and really, a defense that's excited to play the game," safety Justin Parks said. "We all bring out the best in each other."

Third to first

Dominic Zvada began fall camp as Arkansas State's No. 3 placekicker.

It wasn't necessarily the product of an entrenched starter. Program record-holder Blake Grupe transferred to Notre Dame and neither of the Red Wolves' returners, Aidan Ellison and Tristan Mattson, have a collegiate placekick.

But Zvada, a true freshman, will be ASU's Week 1 placekicker after edging Ellison and Mattson in an open competition.

Along with that came another prize last week for Zvada: a scholarship.

"We've done some different things in rewarding in individual scholarships, but that moment will be a moment that I'll always remember," Coach Butch Jones said. "You talk about recruiting character. [Zvada] is everything that we hoped he would be."

A native of Chandler, Ariz., Zvada went 62 of 65 on extra-point attempts and added four field goals during his senior season at Valley Christian. The year prior, he set an Arizona Class 3A record with a 55-yard field goal.

Kohl's -- widely regarded as the premier evaluator for kickers, punters and snappers -- ranked Zvada 45th in the Class of 2022 and gave him a 5-star grade, pointing to his "upside in the years to come."

Mattson will retain his role as the Red Wolves' kickoff specialist, but it's possible either he or Ellison could supplant Zvada later in the season. Jones said the competition will continue through the season.

"We always talk about compete, don't compare," Jones said. "[Zvada] never looked around at the other kickers. ... He was solely focused on executing his job and doing his assignment, and I think it's a great illustration that you've got to focus on the things you can control."

DE dynamics

Despite working throughout the offseason to transition to outside linebacker, Kivon Bennett is listed as a defensive end on Arkansas State's initial depth chart.

"It's really [about] having the luxury to move him around [to] try to create some one-on-one matchups," Coach Butch Jones said of Bennett. "If they're using chip protections that they're sliding his way, now we have the ability to put him at the second level."

Jones noted that defensive coordinator Rob Harley will likely implement more sets with three down linemen this season, which will enable the Red Wolves to potentially use Bennett as a stand-up pass rusher.

When ASU sends out four linemen, Thurman Geathers will line up opposite Bennett on the defensive front, with Jaden Harris stepping in at outside linebacker next to Jordan Carmouche and Melique Straker.

Redshirt freshman Dennard Flowers and sophomore Ethan Hassler will be the Red Wolves' second-string edge rushers, edging out a pair of transfers in Blayne Toll and Robert McWilliams.

But after ASU's two defensive end starters played more than 90% of last season's snaps, rotational depth is something the Red Wolves expect to have -- not just on the line, but also across the defense.

"We need more guys that can play winning football," Jones said. "You may not be No. 1 or No. 2 on the depth chart, but are you preparing the same way? ... Because we're going to need anyone and everyone."

Depth chart

Leon Jones and Kenneth Harris earned the nods at outside cornerback, beating out Little Rock Catholic alum Samy Johnson and Denzel Blackwell. ... Miami (Ohio) transfer A.J. Mayer will be the backup quarterback rather than true freshman Jaxon Dailey. ... Linebacker Javante Mackey was feared to have a season-ending meniscus injury, but Coach Butch Jones said Tuesday that surgery revealed only a partial tear, so a return later this season is possible. ... Quarterback-turned-receiver Wyatt Begeal will miss ASU's opener with an undisclosed injury, but there's an expectation the redshirt freshman will return within the next few weeks.