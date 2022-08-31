Springdale police search ‘persons of interest’ in homicide; seek public’s help

SPRINGDALE -- Police are asking for help in identifying three "persons of interest" being sought in connection with the fatal shooting Aug. 28 outside Zabana's Nightclub.

The Police Department posted photos of three men who are being sought and a vehicle they say may have been involved in the shooting.

"They are wanted for questioning in relation to the homicide," the news releases states. "The vehicle in the photo is the actual vehicle that the persons of interest were last seen in when they left the area."

The department is asking anyone with information about the case or who recognizes the individuals in the photos to call Det. Eric Cardenas at (479) 750-8139 or by email at ecardenas@springdalear.gov

Police received a call about 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning from security people with Zabana's Nightclub at 2323 S. Old Missouri, stating they heard several gunshots in the area, according to an earlier news release from the department.

When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 20s lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds, according to the release. Officers immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The man was identified as Luis Lemus, 19, of Springdale. No other victims were found and no suspect has yet been according to the initial press release.



