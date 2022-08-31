Springdale’s Cain headed to prison for dealing meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for distributing methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ronnie Wayne Cain, 51, was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on Oct. 19, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information Cain possessed a large quantity of methamphetamine and he had a search waiver on file.

Detectives watched Cain's home later that day. As the garage door opened, detectives saw Cain standing in the garage. Detectives spoke with Cain in the garage and identified themselves as law enforcement.

A search of the residence resulted in detectives finding about 200 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, three additional containers of methamphetamine, packaging material and utensils, a drug ledger, two loaded firearms and $2,410 in cash, according to the release. Cain, a felon with multiple convictions, was out on bond in connection with a similar arrest at the time.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.