Star City police officer accused of striking girl placed on paid leave

A Star City police officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation after he was accused of striking a 15-year-old girl in the head with a closed fist six weeks ago, Police Chief Cody Drake said.

On Tuesday, Drake confirmed his department had placed officer Johnathan Fallis on leave and was conducting an administrative investigation into the July 19 confrontation at the Lincoln County jail.

Fallis was accused of reacting "with a closed fist jab to [the 15-year-old's] cranium," while attempting to secure the Russellville runaway in a restraint chair, according to a Lincoln County sheriff's office report.

Karin Scissell, the girl's grandmother, shared the report with the Arkansas Democrat Gazette on Monday after struggling to find an attorney. She acknowledged her granddaughter had a history of trouble but called the use of force an act of "total police brutality."

Photos of the girl show dark bruises to her forehead and cheek as well as bruises to her arms and legs. Scissell said her granddaughter -- who weighs 118 pounds and is 5 feet tall according to the report -- suffered the injuries at the jail and that the photos were taken a week after the confrontation.

Drake said he was unsure when Fallis was placed on leave and referred the question to the internal investigator who was not immediately available on Tuesday. Drake was also unsure of how long the investigation might take. Once the investigation is complete, Drake said he would review the results with the Star City city attorney before deciding whether to refer the case to the county prosecuting attorney.

Kyle Hunter, prosecuting attorney for Jefferson and Lincoln counties, said Monday that he learned of the incident last week and was still gathering information. No charges have been filed against Fallis.

Lincoln County Sheriff Leonard Hogg said on Tuesday his office had not opened an investigation. Hogg learned on Friday that the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division was investigating the incident.

Arkansas law bars state police from addressing any investigation conducted by the division, according to spokesman Bill Sadler. On Monday, Sadler said the division is a noncriminal entity responsible for investigating reports of child maltreatment. The state police would have to receive a request from local law enforcement before the agency could open a criminal investigation into use of force.

As of Tuesday, Drake said hadn't requested assistance from the agency.

Fallis joined Star City Police in April 2020 and had a flawless record with the department, according to Drake.

Before joining the city, Fallis worked for the Lincoln County sheriff's office where Hogg said he had an exemplary record. Like other deputies, Fallis left the sheriff's office for a higher paying position at the Police Department, according to the sheriff.

"[Fallis] did a good job," said Hogg. "The city just pays more."

The confrontation at the Lincoln County jail began around 3 a.m. when the girl refused to surrender her phone. She shattered the phone against the floor and attempted to cut herself with a shard from the device, according to the incident report.

Officers then placed the girl in a cell where she attempted to bite, kick and scratch Lincoln County Deputy Dylan Priest. In the incident report, Priest wrote the girl grabbed for his empty holster while screaming "she wanted to f******g die."

While officers were working to secure the girl in the restraint chair, she spat and kicked toward Fallis and a Lincoln County jailer who were attempting to control her feet. After several attempts, the girl landed saliva on both of their faces.

"During that event of her spitting on Officer Fallis, he reacted with a closed fist jab to [the girl's] cranium," the report reads.

Priest brought the girl to the jail earlier that morning after she ran away from her Russellville home. Scissell said her granddaughter, who was on probation with an ankle monitor, left their home with two friends bound for Star City.

Scissell and Jennifer Chronister, a juvenile justice case manager, tracked the girl using the ankle monitor during the roughly two hour, 140-mile drive.

Chronister contested the Lincoln County sheriff's office report that stated she "advised that [the girl] would be transported to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department and placed in a separate individual holding cell." In an email Tuesday, Chronister said the girl's juvenile probation officer made the request.

Priest wrote the runaway girl was eventually transported to the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center in Pine Bluff. She was booked there under two counts of aggravated assault on an officer or correctional facility employee and one count of impairing the operation of a vital public facility, according to the report.

Originally, officers in Lincoln County arranged for Pope County officers to pick up the girl but called off the transfer after the confrontation, according to Scissell.

She said officials at the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center declined to take her granddaughter because of her wounds and sent her instead to Rivendell Behavioral Hospital in Benton. Scissell provided a copy of a suspected child abuse report that a mental health therapist at the Benton facility filed with the Crimes Against Children Division of the state police.

Scissell also provided a report filed by Cody Bassham, a public defender in Russellville.

Bassham referred a request for comment to Carol Collins, a public defender district manager based in Russellville. Collins said she was unable to discuss the report on Tuesday.

The Crimes Against Children Division initially declined to investigate the reports, saying neither referral met the criteria set forth in Child Maltreatment Laws for Child Abuse or Neglect, according to paperwork provided by Scissell.

From Rivendell, the girl was taken to another hospital to have her injuries treated. Ultimately, the girl entered the custody of the Division of Youth Services, according to Scissell.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services, which oversees the division, could not address whether the girl was in its custody. State law also prevents the department from confirming or denying any investigation into the incident, spokesman Gavin Lesnick said on Tuesday.