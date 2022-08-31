State treasurer candidate fined by Arkansas Ethics Commission for failure to timely file campaign finance reports

Republican State Treasurer nominee Mark Lowery has been fined $800 and issued a public letter of caution by the Arkansas Ethics Commission, according to Ethics Commission records released Tuesday.

The commission determined that Lowery violated state law by failing to timely file required campaign finance reports for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and the month of February in his campaign for secretary of state that he abandoned to run for state treasurer, and the report for March in his campaign for state treasurer, commission Chairwoman Lori Klein said in a letter dated Monday to Lowery.

Lowery, of Maumelle, has served in the Arkansas House of Representatives since 2013.

He said Tuesday that "what I have been found guilty of are administrative errors, not ethical violations, and as long as that distinction is not made the Ethics Commission will be used as "a political weapon."

Lowery said he entered the data for his campaign finance reports into the secretary of state's system on time, but he was unable to file the reports on time due to the reporting system.

"There was no intent to deceive," he said.

On April 13, the commission received the ethics complaint against Lowery in his capacity as a candidate for the state House of Representative in 2018 and 2020, as a candidate for secretary of state in 2021 and as a candidate for state treasurer in 2022, Klein said in her 10-page letter to Lowery.

Lowery said Stu Soffer, a former member of the state Board of Election Commissioners and the Jefferson County Election Committee, filed the ethics complaint against him. He said Soffer later tried to rescind the complaint, but the Ethics Commission said it was too late to do so.

In his Aug. 12 email to commission Director Graham Sloan, Soffer said that he withdraws his complaint.

"I feel badly about the time staff spent working on this complaint and offer my sincere apology," Soffer wrote in his email.

In April, Soffer said he had "no affiliation whatsoever" with either state Sen. Mat Pitsch or Lowery's campaigns for state treasurer and that nobody asked him to submit the complaint, but he was "concerned about good government."

In the May 24 primary election, Lowery defeated Pitsch of Fort Smith to win the Republican nomination for state treasurer.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Democratic nominee Pam Whitaker of Little Rock and Lowery are vying to succeed term-limited state Treasurer Dennis Milligan, a Benton Republican, who is running for state auditor. Whitaker could not be reached for comment by telephone late Tuesday afternoon.

In April, Soffer said none of Lowery's statements of financial interest listed his debts to creditors despite the fact Lowery was in the process of resolving a 2017 bankruptcy filing.

Klein said in her letter Monday to Lowery that with regard to the allegation that Lowery failed to list creditors and governmental entities owed past due amounts, the Ethics Commission found that while Lowery did have creditors to whom more than $5,000 was owed, those loans were made in the ordinary course of business by either a lending institution or a person who regularly and customarily extends credit and, therefore, those creditors were not required to be disclosed under Arkansas Code Annotated 21-8-701 (d) (6) (B) (i).

During the commission's final adjudication hearing Aug. 19, Lowery admitted that he failed to timely file four campaign finance reports, but he stated he had no intent to defraud, Klein said.

She said Lowery stated that he made the mistake of waiting until the deadline to file the reports. Lowery indicated that he had to wait until the next day to get help from the secretary of state's office when a problem was encountered because he was working on the reports after hours.

With the exception of one report that was 31 days late, most of the reports were filed early the next business day, Klein said.

She said Lowery expressed a concern that the Ethics Commission was being "weaponized" and noted that other states imposed a fee of $10 per day for the late filing of reports or had a grace period during which later reports were simply accepted for filing.

Shantell McGraw from the secretary of state's office told the Ethics Commission that filers of campaign finance reports have encountered problems in the electronic filing system with particular reports not being available as an option to be filed and have problems with balances on their reports not being accurate, Klein said in her letter to Lowery.

Klein said McGraw indicated that sometimes the reports do not show information that has been entered into the electronic filing system, and the secretary of state's office has experienced problems getting prompt service from the electronic filing system vendor, and that the office cannot be reached for help after the close of business.

Arkansas' secretary of state's office has selected Hartford, Conn.-based Re-frame Solutions as the vendor to build a new campaign finance filing and reporting system, a spokesman for Secretary of State John Thurston said last month. The Legislative Council voted to heed a request from the Republican secretary of state'soffice for $1,083,679 in spending authority for the new system to be funded out of the State Central Services fund.

Klein said Ethics Commissioners Wendy Johnson, Miguel Lopez and Klein voted 3-0 to find that Lowery violated state law by failing to timely file four required campaign finance reports, and issue a public letter of caution to Lowery and fine Lowery $800.

Klein said Commissioners Scott Irby and John Pitts didn't vote because they attended the commission's hearing electronically and were not physically present.

In July, Pitsch agreed to be fined $75 and was issued a public letter of caution by the Arkansas Ethics Commission in a settlement of a complaint filed against him in his unsuccessful campaign for state treasurer. Pitsch signed a consent order in which he agreed with the commission finding that he unintentionally violated state law as a candidate for state treasurer by taking mileage reimbursements during 2021 and 2022 at a rate higher than the state of Arkansas reimburses its employees for private automobile mileage, Sloan said in a letter to Pitsch.

The complaint against Pitsch was filed by Adam Key, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, in April.

Pitsch's campaign finance reports for April and June showed that he refunded his campaign $2,539.14 for mileage. In previous campaign finance reports, Pitsch reported reimbursing himself for mileage at a rate of 52 cents per mile in 2021 and 58 cents per mile in 2022. Candidates are allowed to be reimbursed for campaign-related travel at the state employee rate, which was 42 cents per mile until March, when it was temporarily raised to 52 cents per mile.