Super Quiz: Green

1. The largest island in the world.
2. Slang for a U.S. paper dollar.
3. A term for someone who does not have much experience.
4. A conservatory is more commonly known by this name.
5. A strip of parks or rural land surrounding a town or city.
6. A British word for a retail seller of fresh fruits and vegetables.
7. A Thomas Hardy novel: "Under the ------------------ Tree."
8. An organization that exposes environmental problems.
9. An English borough through which the prime meridian passes.
ANSWERS:
1. Greenland
2. Greenback
3. Greenhorn
4. Greenhouse
5. Greenbelt
6. Greengrocer
7. Greenwood
8. Greenpeace
9. Greenwich