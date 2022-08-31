Super Quiz: Green

1. The largest island in the world.

2. Slang for a U.S. paper dollar.

3. A term for someone who does not have much experience.

4. A conservatory is more commonly known by this name.

5. A strip of parks or rural land surrounding a town or city.

6. A British word for a retail seller of fresh fruits and vegetables.

7. A Thomas Hardy novel: "Under the ------------------ Tree."

8. An organization that exposes environmental problems.

9. An English borough through which the prime meridian passes.

ANSWERS:

1. Greenland

2. Greenback

3. Greenhorn

4. Greenhouse

5. Greenbelt

6. Greengrocer

7. Greenwood

8. Greenpeace

9. Greenwich