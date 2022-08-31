Sylvan Hills student arrested after police find gun in backpack, officials say

A student at Sylvan Hills High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after school personnel found a gun in a backpack, according to officials.

Jessica Duff, spokesperson for the Pulaski County Special School District, said three students were stopped by school officials near the office after returning to campus.

“Their backpacks were searched because they had gone off campus, so that’s just standard protocol,” Duff said.

Officials found an unloaded gun in a student’s backpack and the Sherwood Police Department was immediately called to handle the situation, according to the spokesperson.

Because the students never made it past the front office there was no need to go under lockdown, Duff said.

The student’s guardian was notified about the finding.

Officer Richard McNeil with the Sherwood Police Department said the minor was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm.

The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday in hopes of finding a motive, according to McNeil.

Duff commended officials for preventing a dangerous situation from taking place.

“The school did a fantastic job of handling the situation by stopping them before they got into the school and followed the process of notifying law enforcement,” the spokesperson said.



