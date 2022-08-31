The Eagles bringing 'Hotel California' tour Nov. 27 to North Little Rock

The Eagles (Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill), on their 2022 “Hotel California” tour, will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $99-$499 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com.

The concert will feature the band's “Hotel California” album in its entirety (with accompanying orchestra and choir), plus, after a short intermission, a full greatest-hits set.

A limited number of VIP packages, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise and parking, will be available. Visit Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.

It will be the Eagles' first concert in central Arkansas since a 2015 show at the arena.