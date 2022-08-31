UA rice report captures beginning of harvest

The USDA's crop progress report estimates the U.S. rice harvest is 15% complete for the week ending Aug. 21, which is up 11% from the week before, according to a recent University of Arkansas Extension Service rice update report.

Arkansas rice acres are about 2% harvested and on pace with the five-year average.

Hot, dry conditions this summer have made water management and herbicide weed control more difficult.

The weather this week might be dragging out rice maturity and not allowing grain moisture to decrease, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Rice Extension Agronomist Jarrod Hardke said in the report.

Cloudy skies and moderate temperatures are expected to lead to high humidity, leaving heavy dew to stick around longer in the day.

But rice yield reports coming in lately are positive for farmers who have crops dry enough to cut, Hardke said.

Humid conditions are expected to decrease by Friday after some small chances of rain, which will hopefully result in better grain maturity heading toward Labor Day, Hardke said.