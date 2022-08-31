Ukraine hits harder in south

KYIV, Ukraine -- The Ukrainian military continued to pound targets across southern Ukraine on Tuesday as it sought to disrupt Russia's supply lines, degrade its combat capabilities and isolate its forces, part of what analysts said could be the beginnings of a broad and coordinated counteroffensive.

Also on Tuesday, the Vatican for the first time said Russia was the aggressor in the war, with Pope Francis calling the invasion "morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious."





A team of international nuclear inspectors was in Ukraine as part of a risky trip to assess the safety of the nuclear power plant that has been repeatedly struck by artillery shells, hoping to provide the world a first impartial glimpse of the threat. The agency's director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, met in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters, said the arrangements for the mission were complex and subject to change but that the team might reach the plant as soon as today.

As the inspectors arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine's military said its forces have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, where Moscow's forces rolled up major gains early in the war.

While independent verification of battlefield action has been difficult, Britain's Defense Ministry said in an intelligence report that several Ukrainian brigades had stepped up their artillery fire in front-line sectors across southern Ukraine.

The port city of Kherson, with a prewar population of about 300,000, is an important economic hub close to the Black Sea and the first major city to fall to the Russians in the war that began six months ago.

Occupation forces have spoken of plans to hold a referendum on making the Kherson region a part of Russia and have pressured residents to take Russian citizenship and stop using Ukraine's currency.

Ukraine's presidential office reported "tough battles" going on across practically all of the area and said Ukrainian forces destroyed ammunition depots and all large bridges across the Dnieper River vital to supplying Russian troops.

The Ukrainian military said Tuesday that the Russians were shelling more than 15 settlements in the Kherson area and resorting to airstrikes.

The British said most of Russia's units around Kherson "are likely under-manned and are reliant upon fragile supply lines" while its forces there are undergoing a significant reorganization.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov maintained that its forces stood up well and Ukraine lost hundreds of troops, tanks and other armored vehicles in Monday's action. His claim could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian independent military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told The Associated Press that "it will be possible to talk about the effectiveness of Ukrainian actions only after large cities are retaken." He added that Ukrainian forces had breached the first and the second lines of defense in the Kherson region several times in the past, "but it didn't bring about results."

"The most important thing is Ukrainian artillery's work on the bridges, which the Russian military can no longer use," Zhdanov said.

The war has turned into a stalemate over the past months, with casualties and destruction mounting and the population bearing the brunt of the suffering during relentless shelling in the east and south.

In other battlefield reports, at least nine civilians were killed in more Russian shelling, Ukrainian officials said, from the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv to the northeastern industrial hub of Kharkiv, where five were killed in the city center.

Fighting continued near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Nikopol, a city just across the Dnieper from the plant, again came under a barrage of heavy shelling, authorities said, with a bus station, stores and a children's library damaged. A Russian missile strike targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia, about 30 miles from the plant, Ukraine said.

VATICAN DEFENDS POPE

Meanwhile, the Vatican defended Pope Francis from allegations that he hasn't come down hard enough on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"As for the large-scale war in Ukraine, initiated by the Russian Federation, the interventions of the Holy Father Pope Francis are clear and unequivocal in condemning it as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious," the Vatican said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Vatican experts said it was the first time that Francis has explicitly blamed Russia in the conflict.

Since Russia's invasion began, critics have said Francis has risked his moral authority by failing to criticize President Vladimir Putin by name, upholding longstanding Vatican policy not to pick sides in a conflict to better preserve the church's chances of playing a constructive role in potential peace talks.

Last week, Ukrainian officials were dismayed when Francis referred to Daria Dugina, a 29-year-old Russian nationalist who spoke out in favor of the invasion and was killed by a car bomb, as an "innocent" victim.

Afterward, Ukraine's foreign minister summoned the Vatican's ambassador to Ukraine to express "profound disappointment" in Francis' words.

The Vatican immediately attempted to ease Ukraine concerns. In a statement to the Ukrainian edition of Vatican News last week, editorial director Andrea Tornielli said the pope sought to be "close to all those who suffer the consequences of the war."

But the statement issued Tuesday suggested that the Vatican wanted to take a more forceful step to quell the controversy.

"On more than one occasion, as well as in recent days, public discussions have arisen as to the political significance" of the pope's statements, adding that Francis' words "are to be read as a voice raised in defense of human life."

CONDITIONS WORSENING

Before a team of experts with the International Atomic Energy Agency set out for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, they tried to broker some kind of deal with Russia and Ukraine, both of which say they support the agency's mission. But the countries haven't disagreed on how it should be carried out.

Russian officials have ignored pleas to withdraw from the facility to create a demilitarized zone around the plant, which is is controlled by Russian troops but operated by Ukrainian engineers.

Conditions at the site have been unraveling for weeks.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said Tuesday that key aspects of the negotiations were in question, among them the route to the facility. He said he was still hopeful that the monitors would reach the plant "one way or another."

To reach the plant, inspectors must cross a front line in the active war in southern Ukraine. Neither side has announced cease-fires for the visit.

Conditions at the plant have been unraveling for weeks. Podolyak said Russian forces had fired artillery at possible routes the monitors could travel to cross the front line and reach the nuclear plant.

"The Russians are trying to put some psychological pressure on the delegation so they panic" and cancel the visit, he said.

Russian officials did not comment on the claim, but they have regularly blamed Ukraine for the shelling around the plant. Ukraine in turn has accused Russia of using the plant's buildings as cover to launch artillery strikes at Ukrainian positions and staging explosions in the area that it then ties to Ukraine.

The contradictory claims and relentless shelling have made it impossible for U.N. experts to determine from afar what exactly is going on. They have made increasingly desperate pleas to assess the plant in person.

Ukraine has insisted the inspectors start out from territory it controls, to avoid giving legitimacy to the Russian occupation, meaning that inspectors must pass through front-line positions.

"I underscore that for Ukraine, it's really crucial that the mission travels through its territory and is not under any influence from Russia," Podolyak said.

Ukrainian officials say the nuclear plant's staff is overtaxed and working under duress, adding to fears that either the fighting or an internal accident could cause a radiation leak.

The U.S. government called for a controlled shutdown of the two remaining active reactors, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Monday. The United States has also called for the demilitarization of the area around the plant to reduce the risk of a radiation release.

"A nuclear power plant is not the appropriate location for combat operations," Kirby said. Cycling down the active reactors, he said, is "the safest option."

Podolyak said it was important that the International Atomic Energy Agency experts do a top-to-bottom review of infrastructure and safety equipment at the plant because workers there are under increasing strain.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of subjecting the plant's staff to harsh interrogations, torture and holding some of them at the site against their will. Employees who fled to Ukrainian-controlled territory have said Russian soldiers have parked armored vehicles in two machine rooms near reactors.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said its team will check safety systems, assess damage to the plant and evaluate the staff's working conditions. Among the main concerns is that fires or other damage could cause cooling systems to fail and lead to a nuclear meltdown.

Reflecting the growing fears, the European Union announced Tuesday that it would donate 5.5 million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine. Ukrainian officials had already begun distributing pills as a precaution to protect people living within 35 miles of the plant.

"No nuclear power plant should ever be used as a war theater," the EU's top official for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said Tuesday. "We will continue to be on the lookout and stand ready to act."

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew E. Kramer, Marc Santora and Elisabetta Povoledo of The New York Times and by Paul Byrne and Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press.