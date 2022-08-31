Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Fayetteville’s Kaylon Morris

by Richard Davenport | Today at 4:38 p.m.
Fayetteville receiver Kaylon Morris makes a catch Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, during practice at Harmon Stadium in Fayetteville.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Fayetteville’s Kaylon Morris.

Class: 2023

Position: Wide receiver 

Size: 6-2, 185 pounds 

Coach Casey Dick:

“He’s really explosive. He has the ability to do really big things after the catch. Last Friday, he showed the ability to make adjustments to the ball in the air and make big plays. He’s physically gifted.

Shortened junior season due to a car accident: 

“Obviously him not having a lot of stats his junior year, we’re having to work through that. I think he had 220 yards (9 catches, 2 touchdowns) against Cabot. I think he gets some interest if he keeps playing that well. He’s a good, hard-working kid.

"He has a lot of ability. He’s just had some things happen in life and he’s worked his butt off to get where he is right now.”

