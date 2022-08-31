Walmart out to woo more Canada sellers

Walmart Inc. is recruiting Canadian sellers to join its U.S. online marketplace with a virtual Global Seller Summit on Sept. 8.

Selling on the U.S. marketplace will give Canadian businesses access to the more than 120 million customers who visit it each month, Walmart said in a news release Tuesday.

The one-hour webinar begins at 10 a.m. with “practical sessions hosted by Walmart executives and cross-border payments provider Payoneer,” the company said. Attendees will learn about “simplified onboarding, streamlined fulfillment, targeted promotions, integrated financial services and other support.”

A Walmart spokeswoman said the summit is the latest in a series of steps Walmart is taking to bring international sellers to the U.S. marketplace and broaden its assortment of high-quality products.

Darren Carithers, senior vice president of Marketplace development for Walmart International, said Walmart is “investing heavily in new services and tools for sellers.”

These tools include Walmart Fulfillment Services, which lets businesses use the Bentonville based retailer’s supply chain infrastructure to offer rapid delivery.



