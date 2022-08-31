Warriors, Saints set for a shootout

If you like elite quarterback play, this is not only the game for you on this week's high school football schedule, but will be one of the better matchups of the season.

Featuring two of the state's premier gunslingers, Class 6A's Little Rock Christian travels to Springdale to face Class 5A's Shiloh Christian with plenty of points expected.

Little Rock Christian (1-0) and Shiloh Christian (0-0) occupy the No. 2 spots in their respective classifications and both enter the season with a trip to Little Rock for a championship-game appearance front of mind.

Little Rock Christian's Walker White, holder of 15 Division I scholarship offers and the designation as the No. 1 junior in Arkansas according to 247Sports, squares off against Shiloh Christian's Eli Wisdom, who has offers from Tulane and Central Florida.

Wisdom and White both passed for more than 2,000 yards last season.

There will be some defense played Friday in Springdale as well. The Little Rock Christian defense has been strong through its scrimmage and opener, allowing a combined 16 points to Benton and Little Rock Central.

Junior linebacker Preston Davis and junior safety Trey Howard are two of the many standouts on the Warriors' defense.

The difference in this game won't be which team can air it out the most, but rather can Shiloh Christian contain a Little Rock Christian running game that aims to keep Wisdom on the sideline?

Little Rock Christian's main tailback, Ronny Anokye, rushed 22 times for 157 yards and 1 touchdown in a 41-6 trouncing of Central. His ability to gain over five yards per carry had the Warriors on the field for nearly the entire third quarter, and White to attempt just three passes in the quarter -- all for touchdowns. White finished 15-of-21 passing for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Anokye and the Warriors will attempt to recreate that performance against a Shiloh Christian defense that is replacing its top six linemen from last season. Whether or not the new crop can win battles in the trenches could be the deciding factor. If they can't, this could be a long game for the Saints.

Little Rock Christian found success both on the ground and through the air last week and should use that to its advantage against Shiloh Christian. Little Rock Christian 31, Shiloh Christian 21

BENTONVILLE AT CONWAY No. 2 Conway was the lone Class 7A team not in action last week and will have to hit the ground running as it faces No. 3 Bentonville, which outgunned Broken Arrow, Okla. This could come down to the wire, but Conway gets a slight edge at home. Conway 31, Bentonville 28

BRYANT AT DENTON (TEXAS) RYAN Arkansas' best is traveling to Shreveport to face a Texas powerhouse in Week 1. Bryant won its eighth straight Salt Bowl in a convincing win over Benton, but will face a Ryan team looking to bounce-back after a one-point loss last week. Bryant is the cream of the crop in Arkansas, but its offensive inexperience will be tested. Denton (Texas) Ryan 35, Bryant 27

CABOT AT BENTONVILLE WEST The Panthers pulled off an impressive last-second win against Fayetteville last week and are looking to continue that momentum. The Wolverines' dispatched of Tulsa Washington in a convincing win. Bentonville West should end Cabot's hot streak at one game. Bentonville West 34, Cabot 24

BIXBY, OKLA. AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER Bixby carries a 50-game win streak, the longest in Oklahoma history, into Springdale this week. In a 22-point loss to Little Rock Parkview, Har-Ber failed to contain Little Rock Parkview's running game. Those struggles will likely continue against Oklahoma's elite. Bixby, Okla. 42, Springdale Har-Ber 17

JONESBORO AT LAKE HAMILTON The Golden Hurricane lost a sloppy game at West Memphis by one score and are looking to redeem themselves. The Wolves cruised to a 27-point win over Hot Springs Lakeside behind a crew of running backs, led by Kendrick Martin, that amassed over 400 yards on the ground. They should continue running circles around their opponents. Lake Hamilton 38, Jonesboro 21

SPRINGDALE AT FARMINGTON Farmington left Greenbrier with a resounding 29-point win to kick off its season. Linebacker/running back Cooper Gardenhire was responsible for more points on his own than the Cardinals surrendered. Springdale lost this matchup by one point last season, but this is not the same Farmington squad. Farmington 48, Springdale 27

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW AT EL DORADO The Class 6A defending champion Wildcats were the only team in the classification out of action last week and are looking to show there is no championship hangover. The Cardinals were on the wrong end of a 20-point loss last week. Camden Fairview has deja vu as El Dorado's title defense begins with a win. El Dorado 45, Camden Fairview 24

WHITE HALL AT WARREN The Ryan Mallett Era at White Hall began with a three-point win against Sheridan. Warren was in a three-point game of its own, but fell short against Stuttgart. Warren couldn't cope with the rushing attack Stuttgart featured and will likely do so again facing White Hall's Jayden Smith. White Hall 28, Warren 24

GREENBRIER AT VILONIA Both are looking to rebound after losses. Greenbrier was outmatched against Farmington, and Vilonia dropped a close one to Hot Springs. Greenbrier's Carter McElhaney was responsible for over 300 all-purpose yards against Farmington and should be the difference in this one. Greenbrier 38, Vilonia 32

RIVERCREST AT MILLS Both scored north of 45 points last Friday, with Mills nearly reaching the 60-point mark. Both of their opponents were held to 12 points, so this could be lower scoring than expected. Mills has no shortage of playmakers. Mills 31. Rivercrest 27

STUTTGART AT STAR CITY Stuttgart pulled off a 21-7 second half comeback in its win against Warren. The Ricebirds feature one of the state's best one-two punches at running back in Cedric Hawkins and Deontae Clark. The duo combined for 394 yards and 3 touchdowns last week. Stuttgart 34, Star City 21

NETTLETON AT POCAHONTAS These teams took different paths to victory last week. Nettleton won an 88-point shootout, while Pocahontas held Batesville Southside to seven points. The difference in this one should be Pocahontas' ability to keep up with Nettleton's offense thanks to quarterback Connor Baker. Pocahontas 42, Nettleton 36

BEEBE AT NEWPORT Beebe steamrolled Jacksonville last Friday and if Newport isn't careful, it could be the latest victim. Newport defeated Osceola in a one-score game, but shouldn't count on holding Beebe to the 28 points Osceola scored. This will be a close one, but the Badgers get the edge. Beebe 40, Newport 34

DES ARC AT HAZEN There won't be many more meaningful games statewide than the one in Hazen on Friday. The No. 1 and No. 2 Class 2A teams square off in a nonconference clash that could be a preview of the state championship game. Des Arc 28, Hazen 27.