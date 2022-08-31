Washington County committee reviews departmental budgets, expects to review full budget Sept. 6

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's Finance and Budget Committee finished its review of county departmental budgets Tuesday, and the full budget is set to be considered by the panel Sept. 6.

The justices of the peace on Tuesday reviewed budgets submitted by County Judge Joseph Wood, including for the Road Department, Emergency Management and others.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 and committee chairman, said there are 39 different budgets that come under the county judge's supervision.

Deakins said the Finance and Budget Committee will meet again Sept. 6 to review the complete budget. He said the committee will have all of the budget requests in ordinance form, minus the capital expenditures and personnel requests.

Deakins said the budget requests the panel will consider at its next meeting include nearly $7 million in new spending.

"We'll take those up one by one, and we'll amend the budget ordinance to reflect whether it's supported or not supported," Deakins said.

During Tuesday night's review session, Wood and Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for Wood, briefed the justices of the peace on the departments under the county judge.

The largest of those is the Road Department, which increased by about 10.6%, or about $986,000, from the department's 2022 budget to the 2023 request. The biggest increases were for fuel, up from about $670,000 in 2022 to $1.2 million in the 2023 budget. Parts and repair costs also increased from $850,000 to about $1.1 million, while asphalt costs increased from about $200,000 to about $435,000. The budget for gravel, dirt and sand increased from $100,000 to $150,000.

The county's Buildings and Grounds Department increased its budget by about 15%, growing by about $354,000. Wood and Lester said the county is looking at several large building projects, including a new heating and air system for the Historic County Courthouse building, new elevators for the County Courthouse and several buildings are in need of new roofs or repairs. Lester said the new heating and air system for the Historic County Courthouse will cost about $1.6 million. He said the current system is costing the county about $100,000 a year in repair and maintenance costs.

The committee has already reviewed the budget requests for other elected officials at earlier meetings.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is working to replace aging equipment with new, more capable tools. The 2023 budget includes about $600,000 for new video equipment for the jail, including a new automated archiving system that will save video for up to 3½ years. The archiving work is now done manually and takes up most of the time of three employees.

The Sheriff's Office has also asked for a new employee evaluation system, including a request for the $11,000 software package in the 2023 budget. The program will help supervisors track positive and negative reports and activities to help monitor employee performance and possibly identify those who may need some kind of assistance before it becomes an emergency.

At a meeting in July, the justices of the peace heard requests from the collector and circuit clerk to have money included in their budgets for "special legal" expenses.

Washington County Collector Angela Wood is asking to increase her budget for special legal expenses from $10,000 to $20,000, and Washington County Circuit Clerk Kyle Sylvester is asking for $75,000 for special legal expenses when his budgets since 2019 have had no such expenses.

Sylvester said that Lester has such a workload that requests for legal advice and assistance have not been handled in a timely manner.

"We really require and need prompt legal assistance," Sylvester said.

Sylvester said his plan is to contract with an outside attorney to provide legal assistance for his office. He said as a "ballpark" estimate an attorney could charge from $200 an hour to $250 an hour.