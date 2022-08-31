Troopers: Woman dead after rollover crash on I-30 in Hot Spring County

A 22-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle wreck along Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Javonna Hall of Lewisville was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy west around 5:30 p.m. when troopers report she crossed both lanes of traffic and crashed.

A preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states that Hall’s vehicle struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting her from the front seat.

Hall was pronounced dead, according to the report. Her death brings the total of people killed in crashes on Arkansas roads to at least 387, according to preliminary reports from the state Department of Public Safety.

Troopers investigating the crash reported that the weather conditions were clear and the roads were dry at the time of the wreck.