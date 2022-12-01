2nd suspect pleads guilty in Spa City kidnapping

HOT SPRINGS -- The second suspect in the April 18 kidnapping of a 17-year-old Hot Springs girl pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court at Hot Springs to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping for his role in the crime.

Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr., 38, of Nashville, Tenn., appeared before Judge Susan O. Hickey and entered his pleas of guilty to both counts, each punishable by a minimum of 20 years up to life in prison, a fine up to $250,000 or both.

His accomplice, Dayla Diane Ferrer, 20, of Memphis, pleaded guilty before Hickey in the same court to the single count of kidnapping on Oct. 5. The conspiracy count against her was withdrawn as part of her plea agreement.

Escorted into the courtroom shortly after 1:30 p.m. by U.S. marshals, clad in orange and shackled at the wrists and ankles, Bolling appeared with his court-appointed attorney, Bruce D. Eddy, a federal public defender, and responded, "I'm OK, ma'am," when asked how he was doing by Hickey.

The prosecution was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carly Marshall and Kim Harris. Hot Springs police Sgt. Scott Lampinen, the lead investigator on the initial state case, was also present at the prosecution's table.

Bolling and Ferrer were both indicted on June 15 by a federal grand jury in Hot Springs. They were both originally set for trial on Aug. 29, but the case was continued to Tuesday following a motion by Ferrer's attorney, Morse Gist.

Bolling, who had pleaded innocent to the charges on Aug. 4, indicated he wanted to change his plea, Hickey said, which resulted in Tuesday's hearing. Throughout the hearing, Bolling would respond, "Yes, ma'am," or "No, ma'am," to questions from Hickey, but otherwise remained silent, frequently staring at the floor.

Hickey said a presentencing report, which normally takes about three months, would have to be completed and that Bolling would have the right, through his attorney, to object to any information in the report.

The indictment read that on April 18 and continuing through April 19, Bolling and Ferrer aided and abetted each other in kidnapping the victim, referred to throughout the proceedings as "Jane Doe," to extort money and used the victim's cellphone, which qualifies as "an instrument of interstate and foreign commerce," in the commission of the offense.

Marshall stated that Ferrer approached the victim in the downtown area of Hot Springs asking for her assistance in determining a return route to a specific geographical location. She said she coerced the victim into getting into Ferrer's vehicle, and the moment she did the victim was immediately attacked by Bolling.

Marshall said the victim was "struck in the head with a flashlight, and a hood was put over her head."

As Ferrer drove from the downtown area, Bolling called a family member of the victim's using her phone and during the conversation demanded "not less than $10,000" or the victim "would be sold to human sex traffickers or cut up into little pieces and disposed of in a lake," Marshall read.

The victim was taken to a condo where Bolling and Ferrer had been staying and "continued to be restrained, with her arms and legs duct taped and the hood over her head."

Marshall said Bolling and Ferrer were later identified as the kidnappers and arrested on April 19. Ferrer has admitted to her participation in the kidnapping, she said, and the victim's family members also confirmed being contacted, and the ransom demand being made.

Bolling and Ferrer have remained in custody on bonds totaling $1 million each on their original state charges, which were filed under seal in Garland County Circuit Court shortly after their arrests. A gag order limiting pretrial publicity was also issued in the case.

Bolling and Ferrer are currently in federal custody and not confined at the Garland County jail.

A statewide AMBER Alert had been issued for the missing teen the morning of April 19 after she was reportedly abducted around 9:15 p.m. on April 18 from the downtown area after leaving her workplace.

She was found shortly before 3:30 p.m. that same day the alert was issued in the 4700 block of Central Avenue and taken to a local hospital, according to a police news release. Bolling and Ferrer were developed as suspects and arrested a short time later.