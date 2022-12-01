SWAC MEN

AIR FORCE 81, UAPB 53

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Ethan Taylor had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists as Air Force (5-3) continued its dominance over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Wednesday night at Clune Arena.

Corbin Green finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocks while Jake Heidbreder added 11 points for the Falcons, who moved to 10-0 all time against the Golden Lions. Jeffrey Mills scored 10 points and handed out nine assists for Air Force.

Shaun Doss was the only player to land in double figures for UAPB (2-7), finishing with a game-high 21 points. The Golden Lions shot 33.9 % (20 of 59) from the field but missed all 14 of their three-point field goal attempts.

The Falcons, who were 27-of-50 (54%) shooting, led 41-23 at halftime and held a lead as big as 31 points in the second half.