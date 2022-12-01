The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 30, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-19-858. David Kinder v. Wendy Kinder, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-616. Zachary Plunkett v. Cheryl Vosburg, in Her Capacity as Special Administrator of the Estate of Howell Griffin, Deceased, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-344. Patrick Kugler and Tepring Loveland v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-288. Marvin Hampton v. State of Arkansas, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-247. Stanley Thompson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-72. John Brandon Self v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-587. Jerrod Piker v. Anna Piker, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-22-264. McKenzie Collins v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-259. Zachary Pinegar v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-22-262. Zachary Pinegar v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-36. Melissa Horn v. David Caldwell, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-22-282. Charles Gabel v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-82. Leonard Wiley v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

E-22-157. Erin Shanahan v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-22-9. Shane Eisman v. Elizabeth Pornjaroen, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Dismissed without prejudice. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-22-29. Jeffery Parsons v. Christina Parsons, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-276. Mark Fish v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-53. Travis A. Pilcher v. Rashada T. McWilliams, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Thirteenth Division. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.