Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces more staff appointments

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday announced her legislative director, director of Cabinet affairs, director of boards and commissions, and policy director.

Legislative Director Jamie Barker will serve in the same capacity in Sanders' transition office after serving as political director on the Sarah for Governor campaign.

Director of Cabinet Affairs Leslie Fisken has served as chief of legislative affairs for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Director of Boards and Commissions Alex Flemister will serve in the same capacity in Sanders' transition office after serving as director of operations on the Sanders campaign.

Policy Director Jack Sisson currently serves as the policy director in Sanders' transition office and served as policy adviser for Sanders' gubernatorial campaign. He also was an advisor to former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and U.S. Rep. French Hill.

“I’m pleased to announce that these talented Arkansans and public servants will join the other members of my senior team to help advance an agenda focused on freedom and empowerment," Sanders said in a news release.