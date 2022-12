Arkansas women vs. Troy

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Troy 3-3, Arkansas 8-0

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

TROY

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Makayia Hallmon, 5-3, Jr.;11.3;1.3

G Sharonica Hartsfield, 5-5, So.;4.2;3.5

G Jada Walton, 5-11, Sr.;10.5;5.5

F Ja'Mia Hollings, 6-2, Jr.;10.0;4.7

F Tai'Sheka Porchia, 6-1, Jr.;10.7;6.2

COACH Chanda Rigby (195-121 in 11th season at Troy)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, So.;12.8;5.0

G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, Sr.;13.8;4.9

G Chrissy Carr, 6-1, Sr.;12.4;4.8

G Saylor Poffenbarger, 6-2, R-Fr.;7.9;7.5

F Erynn Barnum, 6-2, Sr.;16.8;7.9

COACH Mike Neighbors (104-64 in sixth season at Arkansas, 202-105 overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Troy;;Arkansas

75.2;Points for;77.6

79.0;Points against;56.3

-0.9;Rebound margin;9.5

8.2;Turnover margin;3.0

33.7;FG pct.;42.4

26.5;3-pt. pct.;31.3

66.9;FT pct.;62.7

CHALK TALK Arkansas received 36 votes in The Associated Press Poll this week, garnering the third-most votes among teams not ranked... Neighbors earned his 200th career win when Arkansas defeated Northern Arizona on Thursday... Erynn Barnum leads the Razorbacks in scoring (16.8) and rebounds (7.9). ... Five Trojans average double-digit scoring, led by Makayia Hallmon at 11.3 points per game.

-- Ethan Westerman