Art league holiday party to be Sunday

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its holiday Christmas party from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Members who pay their $40 membership at this time will have a chance to win a $25 outfitters gift card.

Members are encouraged to bring one older and one newer artwork for discussion and a small gift for a Christmas present exchange.

Visitors can enjoy end-of-the-year holiday hors d'oeuvres provided by members of the PBAL.

Yearly membership dues are $40 until March 15. Afterward, membership is $45. Artists can make a check out to the Pine Bluff Art League and mail it to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

Members may have their work shown at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during the Annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition. For more information about the league, visit pbal.org or contact PBAL member Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.