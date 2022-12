ASU men’s capsule

Arkansas State men vs. Mississippi Valley State

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 4-3; Mississippi Valley State 1-7

SERIES ASU leads 12-4

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;13.0;3.0

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;6.3;3.0

G Malcolm Farrington, 6-3, So.;15.0;3.0

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;10.3;5.0

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;9.3;7.9

COACH Mike Balado (73-83 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

MVSU

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Terry Collins, 6-3, Sr.;17.4;4.9

G Danny Washington, 6-0, Jr.;6.9;2.0

F Arecko Gipson, 6-7, Jr.;6.0;2.5

F Alvin Stredic, 6-8, Jr.;9.0;5.3

C Michael Barber, 6-8, Sr.;5.6;3.4

COACH George Ivory (1-10 in second season at MVSU, 128-279 in 15th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;MVSU

71.3;Points for;55.5

63.6;Points against;79.0

+0.4;Rebound margin;-8.0

+3.9;Turnover margin;-4.9

46.9;FG pct.;37.0

33.3;3-pt. pct.;35.5

69.2;FT pct.;67.1

CHALK TALK ASU eked out an 82-77 when these teams met last December in Itta Bena, Miss. ... MVSU Coach George Ivory spent 13 seasons as head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff before resigning after the 2020-21 campaign. ... Red Wolf freshman Terrance Ford Jr. made his first career start Sunday vs. Bethel. ... The Delta Devils have played just one home game this season and are in the midst of an 11-game road swing.

-- Mitchell Gladstone