ASUN MEN

LOYOLA-CHICAGO 85, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 70

The University of Central Arkansas fell Wednesday night as Loyola-Chicago shot 54.5% from the field at Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago.

The Ramblers (3-4) were led by Ben Schwieger who scored 26 points, including six three-point shots. Braden Norris (19), Philip Alston (14) and Marquise Kennedy (13) each reached double-digits.

Eddy Kayouloud led UCA (4-4) with 21 points, followed by Collin Cooper with 13 and Camren Hunter with 11.

UCA trailed 35-31 at halftime. The Bears fell behind early as they started the game shooting 6 of 20, but they closed the half making six of their final 10 shots.

The Ramblers outscored the Bears 50-39 in the second half. Loyola-Chicago closed the game by making nine of its final 10 shots, including six three-pointers.

Loyola-Chicago made 52.2% of their three-pointers. Alongside Schwieger's six makes, Kennedy and Norris each had 3 three-pointers.

UCA made 44.8% (13-29) of its shots from behind the arc, led by three apiece from Kayouloud, Hunter and Johannes Kirsipuu.