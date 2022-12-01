OHIO VALLEY WOMEN

AUBURN 70, UALR 48

A dominant 22-8 first quarter set the tone for Auburn as it eased to a comfortable home win at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala.

The Tigers held the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to 18-of-61 shooting, with freshman Faith Lee being the lone Trojan to score in double figures as she finished with 10 points.

Auburn (5-2) jumped out to a 14-4 lead in less than six minutes and never trailed. The Tigers were led by 20 points from Honesty Scott-Grayson and 18 from Romi Levy, who also pulled down 13 rebounds.

UALR (1-4) outrebounded Auburn 48-41 but committed 17 turnovers and shot 12 of 21 at the free-throw line. Jaiyah Harris-Smith scored nine points for the Trojans and the trio of Angelique Francis, Tia Harvey and Sha'nequa Henry each added eight.

UALR has lost four straight games since winning its season opener against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

-- Mitchell Gladstone