Capito son in race for governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Republican state lawmaker Moore Capito, the son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, has announced he is running for governor in 2024.

Capito, 40, a Charleston-area lawyer, has represented Kanawha County in the West Virginia House of Delegates since 2016. He is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

In a video announcing his campaign for governor on Tuesday, Moore said he wants to reduce taxes, improve student achievement in schools and invest in business development and energy infrastructure in the state.

“Moore knows that Joe Biden’s War on Energy is a War on West Virginia,” a news release said. “To beat back Biden and the Left, we need a fighter who is battle tested and understands the stakes.”

“Governor Capito will mean great news for West Virginia’s economy and bad news for Biden’s left-wing agenda.”

Capito said one goal is to put reading and math specialists in every elementary and middle school in West Virginia, which ranked well below the U.S. average in the most recent countrywide assessment of reading and mathematics among fourth- and eighth-graders.



