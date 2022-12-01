Children can get books, meet Santa Claus at Springdale Rotary Club event at The Jones Center





SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale Rotary Club will give away books to children during an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Jones Center, according to a news release from Karen Talbot Gean, a club member and project chairperson.

The event is free to the public.

The Rotary Club bought about 6,000 used books in very good condition for this Santa Claus Used Book Fair. Most are in English, but there are Spanish books available as well. The books are appropriate for children up to 12 years old, the release states.

The event will start with a reading by Santa Claus of the poem "The Night Before Christmas." Santa will read the poem every half hour, with the final reading at 1:30 p.m. After each reading, each child will be invited to look through the books and choose two to take home. Santa also will be available for pictures, according to the release.

In addition, The Jones Center will offer public ice skating from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday. An admission charge applies to the ice skating.



