Choral concert set for 3 p.m. Sunday

The Arkansas Chamber Singers will present their Christmas Concert, "An English Christmas," at 3 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church.

The church is located at 717 W. 32nd Ave. in Pine Bluff. The concert is free and open to the public. This is the group's first performance on their south Arkansas tour. They will continue on to Helena-West Helena to sing at Phillips Community College at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

There will be three more concerts for the Christmas season at the Old State House, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Dates are: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., Dec. 10 at 3 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

The Arkansas Chamber Singers, organized in 1979, includes 62 auditioned singers (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) who rehearse weekly from September through May. The choir sings five performances yearly at various venues and churches. Its singers are professionals, nonprofessionals and college students from around the state.

The choir will be conducted by Dr. Gabriel Statom from Memphis.