Christmas trees are beautiful at Wonderland Tree Farm in Pea Ridge

Tree-topped vehicles on the highways leaving Pea Ridge testify to the popularity of the Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm, located on the plateau east of Pea Ridge, west of Round Top and near the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Despite the threat of rain, hundreds of people descended on the farm the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Bundled in coats, sweaters, hats and scarves to brave the cold temperatures Sunday, even more visitors traipsed around the tree farm taking family photographs, eating funnel cakes, drinking hot chocolate and selecting the "perfect" Christmas tree. Trees selected ranged from 5 to 8 feet tall and were of many varieties -- pine, fir, cypress. Holiday music emanated from outdoor speakers, and food vendors offered coffee, kettle corn and hot dogs. Near the tree corrals, there is a red 1953 Chevy and a red sleigh where families pose for pictures.

Saws and carts were in short supply as the many customers made use of them. Trees selected were taken to the tree corral where employees shook them to remove any dead needles, put a net bag over them, then loaded them on top of cars, SUVs and in the back of trucks. Shipped in, pre-cut Fraser firs filled the air with a delightful evergreen fragrance. And in the gift shop, customers selected ornaments and decor and paid for their trees and wreaths while visiting with the friendly staff.

Now in its 13th year of operation in Northwest Arkansas, the Wonderland Christmas Tree farm sold about 2,000 trees by the end of its second weekend open this year, according to owners Martin and Jill Babb. That number was down from previous years because of the day shopping was cut short by rain, but Jill said that leaves a better selection of trees for this weekend's customers. There are some 7- and 8-foot tall Fraser firs left this year as well as plenty of 5- to 8-feet tall trees in the fields ready to cut.

As for which tree is the most aromatic, she said that's a personal preference, but she recommends crushing a couple of needles between your fingers to discover the essence of the tree's scent.

"Everyone has their idea of what the perfect Christmas tree is," she said. "People are pretty type specific."

The Christmas Tree Farm regularly attracts customers from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, with some coming from as far away as Little Rock.

On the farm, trees to buy start at 5 to 6 feet. Lanes of "marketable trees" are marked with colored price tags. Species available include concolor (white) fir, Grand fir, Scotch Pine, Virginia Pine, White Pine, Leyland Cypress, Colorado blue spruce and Turkish Fir. Each tree has its unique characteristic -- Virginia pine with long, soft needles easy for children to decorate; Scotch pine has short, sharp needles; and Leyland cypress is reportedly good for allergy sufferers, Babb said. This year, there were about 4,000 trees available.

The work to maintain the farm is time consuming. Martin received 11,000 trees this year and planted about one-third to one-half in the ground and the other half in pots in the nursery because he said he doesn't have enough land.

This past year's drought meant he had to water the trees daily.

"I put out 15 miles of this drip irrigation. We irrigated around the clock for two months," he said. "We saved most of the farm. Other farmers didn't water."

He said several other Christmas tree farmers he knows in the association lost big trees and some lost as much as 90% of their crop.

The land on the plateau west of the Pea Ridge National Military Park is not rocky.

"Sometimes I wish it were rocky. If we get a big rain and then a big wind, it'll blow the Leyland cypress over. It'll even blow the white pine over!"

The early hard cold "burned" some trees, but Babb said he believes they'll recover.

As with any farm, there's weed control, and Babb said the cost of weed killer has gone up. Babb also shears the trees, encouraging the cone shape desired for Christmas decorating. Operating a tool with blades much like a weed-eater, Babb cuts the ends of branches, shaping the tree and encouraging the right kind of growth.

"We usually start shearing in late May," he said. "This year, everything needed it twice. We try to get 6 to 8 inches of growth -- maybe a foot per year."

He also trims the branches at the bottom of the trees to provide "room for presents," he said.

"I could probably shear trees every day and not run out of trees. Each variety is a little bit different," he said. The Eastern white pine is a bit slower growing but "really makes a nice tree." One species, the Turkish fir, is a very slow grower. Some of those Babb has cut to provide branches for the wreaths made on site.

Babb, who retired from the shipping industry, said he enjoys the time at home in the fields after spending so many years away from home.

"I like to see people happy," Babb said. "God has really blessed me."

The Babbs, who have been married 41 years, have four children and 18 grandchildren, many of whom enjoy helping Nana and Papa on the farm. Jill said she enjoys teaching them about the business.

The farm was named in the 21 best Christmas Tree farms for the perfect family outing in Country Living magazine and one of the Top 10 Christmas tree farms in Arkansas in 2019 by Best Things Arkansas. In 2020, the farm was featured in The Pioneer Woman as the best tree farm in Arkansas.

Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County. She can be reached by email at abeard@nwaonline.com.

Martin Babb shows an evergreen tree seedling at the Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm, which opened for business in 2015 as trees planted by the Babbs in 2009 began to mature. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)



Martin Babb sheers a pine at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm between its first and second weekends of operation for 2022. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)



Martin Babb sheers a pine at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm between its first and second weekends of operation for 2022. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)



Pre-cut Fraser firs are shipped in and are available in the shed at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)



Bow saws are provided as are carts to transport your cut tree back to the tree corral at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)



An antique red sleigh and a red 1953 Chevrolet 3100 pickup truck are available for photos at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)



The needles on a Turkish fir are round and soft. It is one of a variety of evergreen trees available at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm, owned and operated by Martin and Jill Babb. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)

