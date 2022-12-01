Christmas Wishes: Help Santa help area nonprofits NWA Children’s Shelter, WelcomeHealth

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our readers will reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list started on Thanksgiving Day in the Our Town section and will wrap up on Jan.5. To have your organization included, email Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwaonline.com.

WelcomeHealth

Address: 1100 N. Woolsey Ave., Fayetteville 72701

Mission: WelcomeHealth provides quality medical care, dental care and support services in partnership with other community resources to low-income individuals regardless of their ability to pay. WelcomeHealth provides opportunities for and encourages a spirit of volunteerism and service to the community.

Needs: Financial support (any amount is appreciated) can be given online at www.welcomehealthnwa.org/one-time-donation; commercial paper shredder (at least 6 gallon bin); office supplies (8.5x11 copy paper, cardboard banker boxes, pens and stamps); volunteer snacks (canned soft drinks and individually packaged items such as chips, granola bars, cookies, etc.); 13- and 39-gallon trash bags; mini Dixie cups (paper); Febreeze room spray (clean or fresh scent; no holiday scents); laundry detergent; dish detergent.

Website: welcomehealthnwa.org

Contact: Brittney Gulley at (479) 444-6033 or bgulley@welcomehealthnwa.org

NWA Children's Shelter

Address: 860 N.W. Vaughn Road, Bentonville 72713

Mission: To provide a safe haven, high-quality care and hope for the future to children who have been abandoned, abused and neglected.

Needs: Gift cards: Walmart, Sonic, Starbucks, Slim Chickens, Chick-fil-A, etc.

Individually wrapped snacks, such as crackers, cookies, chips, dried fruit, applesauce, fruit cups, etc.

Hoodies, sizes Youth XL to Teen XXL

Fake eyelashes

Earrings and rings for teen boys and girls

Wired headphones, over-the-ear or ear buds

Journals

Facial masks, facial scrubs

Eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, lip gloss

5x7 or 8x10 art canvases

Crochet yarn

Bracelet making sets for ages 12 and up

Tie-dye kits

Stickers

DIY craft kits for ages 12 and up

mp3 players

LED strip lights

Fidget spinners, stress balls, cubes, etc.

LCD writing tablet

Sequin pillows

Instant camera and film/disposable camera

Pajama pants, sizes Youth XL to Teen XXL

Model car kits for teens

Art kits for teens

Molding clay

Scrapbook kits

Lotion and body wash for teen girls and boys

Perfume and cologne for teens, no glass bottles

Website: nwacs.org

Contact: Kate Lunsford at klunsford@nwacs.org or (479) 795-2417