City advances demolition contract

A special called Pine Bluff Development and Planning meeting was held Wednesday to approve a contract for $664,100 to demolish the old Southeast Middle School site at 2001 S. Ohio St. The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency purchased the site in 2021 in a step toward its overall goal of revitalizing the city.

Committee chair and council member Bruce Lockett made a motion to move the legislation on to the City Council with a "do pass" recommendation and was seconded by Steven Mays Sr., both of whom sponsored the legislation along with council members Steven Shaner and Glen Brown Jr.

The funding will come from the city's American Rescue Plan, according to William Fells, the city project coordinator. Failla Contractors Inc. of Pine Bluff will demolish the school property. The building was recently vacated by the First Ward Living Pantry, which now operates inside the old Pine Bluff fire station on Commerce Street.

Asbestos abatement conducted at Southeast Middle School was held up by City Council members in September by a 4-4 deadlock. Successfully passing at the next council meeting, asbestos removal at the time was quoted at approximately $68,000. Additional costs would also be incurred for dirt work to bring it up to elevation.

City officials state SE Clark and Associates is partnering with the Pine Bluff Housing Authority to construct a new subdivision. The affordable housing will be multifamily units that will fill the need for some of the 200 eligible families already on the Housing Authority's waiting list.

Once this contract is approved by the City Council, officials say Failla Contractors will schedule the demolition and is expected to finish within 90 days from the start date, depending on the weather.

Failla Contractors said mobilization will take two weeks with a proposal of services including removing underground utility lines to the property line, capping the sewer line, wet demolition, removal of the parking lot and curbs, backfill and salvage.

Southeast Middle School was of value to Mayor Shirley Washington, who has envisioned using the site to better the quality of life in the city. By forming a partnership with the Housing Authority, city administrators wanted the property to be able to offer affordable living. This step moves that vision closer to reality.