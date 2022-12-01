Fayetteville tourism panel leaves TheatreSquared commitment out of 2023 budget but plans to revisit issue later

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Advertising and Promotion Commission approved a budget for next year that removes an annual payment toward TheatreSquared's construction cost.

Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to approve next year's budget. It includes more than $5.6 million in anticipated revenue and more than $5.4 million in spending. A $200,000 allocation to TheatreSquared accounts for the difference between the two amounts.

Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of Experience Fayetteville, presented the commission a balanced $5.6 million budget. Experience Fayetteville is the city's tourism bureau, and the commission governs the bureau. After lengthy discussion, the commission decided to remove TheatreSquared's allocation, resulting in a budget with a projected surplus.

The commission may still make the payment. Commissioners said they would consider making the payment to TheatreSquared at some point next year after reviewing the professional theater's financials.

During a separate vote earlier in the meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to make the $200,000 payment to TheatreSquared for this year. Commission Chairman Todd Martin voted against it, saying he based his decision on financial information the commission received from TheatreSquared and a presentation Executive Director Martin Miller gave to the commission last month.

The commission in 2017 committed $3 million toward TheatreSquared's construction, made in payments of $200,000 over 15 years. However, the commission can stop payments if it wants.

Nearly 30% of TheatreSquared's $31.5 million construction cost has come from public sources, Miller told the commission last month. The state committed $2.9 million and the city committed $3.1 million, in addition to the $3 million from the commission, totaling $9 million. The rest of the cost has come from private sources, he said.

The public money goes to a construction loan for the building, Miller said.

The vote was 6-0 in 2017. Chrissy Sanderson is the only member who voted at the time who still serves on the commission.

The commission began reviewing some of its expenditures to outside entities in the wake of the pandemic, prompting the review of the annual commitment to TheatreSquared.

TheatreSquared appreciates the commission's financial commitment, Miller said Tuesday.

"We'll look forward to continuing to work closely together, including regularly sharing information so we can best target our efforts to bring audiences to Fayetteville," he said. "Our staff, board and artists all have full confidence that the A&P will continue to fulfill its visionary building pledge in the years ahead."

The commission has asked TheatreSquared for a spot on the theater company's nonprofit board. TheatreSquared's board sent a letter to the commission Nov. 15, saying it would "be unable to support a request that any outside entity, including the A&P, appoint a member to the theater's independent governing body."

Rawn told commissioners Monday that TheatreSquared invited her and a commission member to attend the theater company's December board meeting to discuss the matter further.

The commission's budget for this year includes more than $4.8 million in anticipated revenue and $4.6 million in expenses. Sales tax revenue has exceeded expectations for this year, and Rawn said she anticipated continued growth for next year.

Most of the commission's revenue comes from half of the city's 2% hotel, motel and restaurant sales tax. Rawn budgeted more than $4.9 million in sales tax revenue for next year, representing about 87% of the commission's total revenue. Other projected revenue includes $519,050 in facility rentals and event sales at the Fayetteville Town Center and $191,672 from other sources such as visitors center sales and events.

About 68% of the commission's expenditures next year will go to personnel and tourism initiatives. Rawn budgeted more than $1.9 million for personnel and more than $1.8 million toward tourism efforts. Another $1.1 million will go toward operations, with $100,000 put into a reserve fund and $700,000 in bond payments for the Town Center parking deck.

Rawn suggested, and the commission agreed, to provide Clinton House Museum up to $60,000 next year. She proposed giving $30,000 to the museum early next year, with another $30,000 later in the year depending on the museum's operational standing.

The commission allocated $40,000 to the museum in this year's budget.

In 2020, the commission decided to shift responsibility of the museum's operation to the nonprofit board that supports it as a cost-cutting measure during the pandemic. Commissioners reduced the museum's yearly budget from about $250,000 to $40,000 with the intention of covering basic expenses and an expectation that the nonprofit board would take over its operation.

The commission in 2020 also halted the biannual grants it had been giving to organizers of local events. The commission typically would review applications twice a year, once in fall and once in spring, and dole out grants based on the merits of the applications.

Rawn suggested next year the commission budget $60,000 total to support local events. Applicants will be able to receive $500 to $2,500, and can apply online at any point in the year. Experience Fayetteville staff will review the applications and give out money until the fund runs out, she said. Commissioners agreed on the new process.