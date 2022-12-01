FYI Calendar: T2 plays, an evening of dance at UA, winter market at Momentary

Today

Artist of the Month -- Priscilla Myers, through December, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Paint Your Own Snowflake -- Make and take kit, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Sock Snowman Craft -- All day, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Book Signing -- With Don House and Sabine Schmidt, authors of "Remote Access: Small Public Libraries in Arkansas," 4 p.m., St. Paul Public Library. Free. Email schmidtphotography@gmail.com.

Cocktail Tour -- Winter Wonderland, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Etown Live Radio Show -- With the Milk Carton Kids and Buffalo Nichols, 7 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25-$40. themomentary.org.

"Christmas in the Blitz" -- Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Fayetteville Public Library; 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Christ Community Church in Fayetteville; 3 p.m. Dec. 4, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. Library performance is free; suggested donations at all church performances, $10 for adults, $5 students. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater.

"Stones in His Pockets" -- What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

"A Christmas Carol" -- Set in a library on Christmas Eve, adapted by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 1-18; special holiday performances 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 10 a.m. & 3 p.m. Dec. 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Friday

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 11 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friday Matinee -- "The Shop Around the Corner" (1940), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Winter Market -- 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $25 Dec. 2; free Dec. 3. themomentary.org.

"Rebirth: An Evening of Dance" -- 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

Million Dollar Quartet -- 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $32-$62. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Saturday

A Morning With Crescent Dragonwagon -- Author talk and book signing, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free; books for sale. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple -- Create a Christmas ornament, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Elkins Holiday Expo -- With vendors, a toy/clothing/food drive, ornament making, hot chocolate and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elkins Community Center. Free. There is also an open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Elkins Public Library; pop-up art at NWArt Refuge; and an open house at The Gypsy Rose. elkinsar.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Craft Around the World -- Create a craft from Greenland, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Studio Demo -- A live sewing demonstration by Shelby Fleming, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fireside Holiday Event -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

An Afternoon With Crescent Dragonwagon -- Story time, 1:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Christmas In the Blitz" -- Performed by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Holiday Concert -- "A Family Christmas Celebration" with the Bella Vista Men's Chorus, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. Free. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

Fort Smith Symphony -- "The Joy of Christmas," 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

__

Sunday

Ozark Bronze Bell Ensemble -- 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Swingles -- 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

Adult Speaker Series -- With Dr. Katherine Auld, Board Chairwoman at NWA Space, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com