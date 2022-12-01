Get to know: DE Colton Yarbrough

Defensive end Colton Yarbrough appears to be on track to be one of the top prospects in the nation for the class of 2026.

Yarbrough, 6-5 and 210 pounds of Durant, Okla., received a scholarship offer from Arkansas in May of his eighth-grade year. Vanderbilt was the first to offer him in March.

He has since added offers from Michigan State and Miami. He visited Fayetteville for the Liberty game on Nov. 5.

Nickname: I have three: Big Yarb, Yarb and Yarbrough

Favorite thing about playing D-line: Embarrassing the O-line.

Coach Deke Adams is: A cool dude that breeds some crazy defensive linemen.

Funniest football moment: When Jackson Williams got head tapped at a 7-on-7 tournament.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

My mom is always on me to do: To take creatine.

Must watch TV: The Last Dance

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: If you put weights on the bar wrong and when we don’t get a recovery day.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kevin Hart

My hidden talent is: I can sing really good.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Torchy’s Tacos

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak and baked potato

I will never ever eat: School pizza again

Favorite junk food: Pizza

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Cookies

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Lamb fries

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: North Carolina because of the history and the weather.

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Closet

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love

Cat or dog person and why: Dog person. There is really no reason to explain, it’s self explanatory.

Do you think aliens exist: Maybe, there is a lot of space that we’ve never seen.

I get emotional when: When I get to make the play.

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: TikTok

Best advice I’ve received: That people’s words don’t mean nothing if they weren’t there putting in the work like me.

Role model and why: Coach (Sean) Coop. He has helped make me who I am today.

People would be surprised that I: Don't play basketball