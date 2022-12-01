Greenbrier landscaper gets 15-year sentence for child pornography

A Greenbrier man accused of threatening to kill a 13-year-old girl and her family unless she sent him nude images of herself was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in June to a charge of distribution of child pornography.

Jordan Cutler, 30, who was also accused of demanding that a Benton woman send him pictures of her daughter, appeared in court for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller. Cutler was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2020 on one count each of production, transportation and distribution of child pornography.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in federal court, the events leading to the charges began in November 2019 with an Instagram notification to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded child pornography to the social media site. The affidavit said the user, who also uploaded his own photograph, was identified as Cutler, who operated a lawn and landscaping business in Greenbrier.

The next day, the affidavit said, a 13-year-old girl to whose Instagram account the video and picture were posted told officials at the Child Advocacy Center in Arkadelphia that two days earlier she had received threats over Instagram and Snapchat. She said the person who contacted her had told her if she didn't send nude images of herself he would kidnap, torture and murder her. The affidavit said the girl said she complied by sending a video of herself but said she was then told to molest and photograph her younger sibling.

The girl said she was told by the man that he would rape, torture and kill them both if she refused the demand, the affidavit said.

Cutler pleaded guilty to the charge June 23 in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss production and transportation of child pornography counts that were also contained in the indictment. As part of the distribution count, Cutler admitted to contacting a Benton County woman through Facebook, claiming to know where she lived and worked, and saying that he had been watching her daily activities. It was determined that Cutler, using the alias "Dylan Hook," had contacted the woman on Dec. 3, 2019, for the first time on Facebook Messenger and on Dec. 30, 2019, sent her a pornographic video depicting an infant being sexually abused by an adult woman.

According to the factual summary, the woman sent Cutler a message asking, "Why the f*** do you keep sending me s*** like this."

The summary said four days later, Cutler, using the Dylan Hook alias sent the woman a photo of himself that was later identified as Cutler's driver's license photo.

In addition to the 15 year prison sentence, Miller ordered Cutler to serve an additional 10 years on supervised release after he leaves prison.

Cutler was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant. He was represented in court by defense attorney Lauren Elenbaas of Conway.