High school basketball roundups

BOYS

ACORN 39, OZARK 28 Noah Holland rallied Acorn (5-4) to its fifth consecutive victory by scoring 16 points in the semifinals of the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Landon Wright and Koby Wilbanks had eight points apiece for Ozark (2-4).

POCAHONTAS 64, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 55 Harrison Carter's 20 points sparked Pocahontas (2-0) to the semifinals of the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Bryce Mason had 16 points, and Kayden Mahan mustered 13 for the Redskins. Tanner Darr supplied 19 points, and Eli Whitmire garnered 16 for Westside (2-1).

SHERIDAN 70, NEWPORT 38 Justin Crews' 36 points nearly matched Newport's point total in a rout for Sheridan (2-1) at the Carlisle Invitational.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 78, HOXIE 44 Karson Roark had 20 points in a demolition for Sloan-Hendrix (10-1) at the Williams Baptist Tournament. Braden Cox scored 18 points, and Harper Rorex had 12 for the Greyounds, winners of six straight. Jake Jones finished with 16 points, and Kyler Lenderman had 10 for Hoxie (1-1).

WESTERN YELL COUNTY 51, MANSFIELD 43 Western Yell County (7-5) used a 14-2 run in the second half to pull away at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Drew Minnie had 14 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Wolverines. Clint Stovall and Zachary Hayslip each scored nine points for Mansfield (3-3).

WONDERVIEW 81, NEMO VISTA 52 Sam Reynolds put up 26 points to spearhead a balanced attack for Wonderview (10-4) at the Quitman Fast Break Classic. Tyler Gottsponer and Matthew Bingham both had 13 points for the Daredevils. Patrick Perry's 14 points were tops for Nemo Vista (8-6).

GIRLS

BIGELOW 50, QUITMAN 47 Bella Johnson finished with 12 points, and Aubrey Evans tacked on 11 more as Bigelow (3-3) moved to the finals of the Quitman Fast Break Classic. Silver Mulliniks scored 20 points, and Emi Kennedy ended with 13 for Quitman (5-1), which led 26-22 at halftime and 32-26 after three quarters.

MANSFIELD 48, ACORN 32 Natalie Allison scored 15 points to lead Mansfield (6-0) to the finals of the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Alyson Edwards had 11 points for the Lady Tigers, who used a 15-0 run to turn a slim 28-24 lead into a 19-point cushion. Daisy Dollar came up with eight points for Acorn (10-1), which suffered its first defeat.

MARMADUKE 65, CORNING 54 Makenzie Hampton led everyone with 22 points to aid Marmaduke (8-3), which will play in the semifinals of the Williams Baptist Tournament on Friday. Chancey Henry tallied 18 points for the Lady Greyhounds. Whitney Bolen scored 18 points, and Kenlie Watson gathered 17 more for Corning (7-1), which was beaten for the first time this season.

OZARK 55, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 33 Briley Burns turned loose for 17 points as Ozark (1-5) won for the first time during the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Lauren Bailie had 10 points for the Lady Hillbillies. Kynlee Millard scored 11 points for Western Yell County (8-4).

SALEM 58, HILLCREST 27 Marleigh Sellars' 25 points led Salem (5-0), which rolled into the semifinals of the Williams Baptist Tournament. Chelsea Hamilton ended with 11 points, and Olivia Dockins had nine for the Lady Greyhounds. Kayleigh Kirk finished with 10 points for Hillcrest (5-6).

VALLEY VIEW 38, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 36 Morghan Weaver came through with 12 points, and Evy Smith added 10 points as Valley View (5-0) slipped past Southside Batesville (2-2). Kamie Jenkins scored 17 points in a losing effort for the Lady Southerners.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

CONCORD 69, RURAL SPECIAL 39 Kegan Billington buried five three-pointers and finished with 18 points as Concord (9-1, 2-0 1A-2) won its second conference game of the season. Reece Bracey scored 16 points, and Eric Welch had 10 points for the Pirates, who've won five games in a row.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 73, MAYFLOWER 62 Kellen Robinson had 34 points for Episcopal Collegiate (4-1), which won its third consecutive game. Grant Gary scored 15 points, and Keeton Dassinger contributed 13 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAKE HAMILTON 69, WATSON CHAPEL 57 Zac Pennington led Lake Hamilton (3-0) with 26 points in a non-conference victory. Ty Robinson scored 14 points, and Charter Harris ended with 13 for the Wolves.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 59, LITTLE ROCK HALL 40 Walker Lewis' 18 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds launched Catholic (3-1) past Hall (2-2). Josh Thursby had 15 points for the winning Rockets.

QUITMAN 61, IZARD COUNTY 58 Zane Pierce turned in 18 points for Quitman (2-3), which survived. Greyson Ealy and Luke Broadway chimed in with 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs. Kasen Black scored 26 points for Izard County. Jude Everett added 10 points.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 59, SHIRLEY 58 Three players ended with 11 points or more for West Side Greers Ferry (9-3, 3-0 1A-2). Jacob Carlton had a team-high 24 points, and Zack Birmingham supplied 12 points for the Eagles. Ruston Holt also delivered 11 points. Arick Newell came up with 24 points, and Hunter Bradford provided 11 points for Shirley (12-4, 2-1).

GIRLS

GREENBRIER 60, CLARKSVILLE 50 Jade Steele finished with 17 points in a 10-point victory for Greenbrier (2-3). Ashlynn Newton scored 16 points, and Annabeth McKenzie added 14 points for the Lady Panthers, who were playing their first game in 13 days.

QUITMAN 74, IZARD COUNTY 59 Silver Mulliniks had 36 points to push Quitman (5-0) to a 15-point win. Quinn Johnson tallied 27 points, and Makensie Yancey collected 16 more for Izard County (1-3).

RURAL SPECIAL 53, CONCORD 48 Rayleigh Turner's 22 points helped push Rural Special (7-5, 3-0 1A-2) to another league win. Emma Goins and Kylan Stevens both scored 10 points for the Lady Rebels. Ashlyn Cossey and Laney Brackett each collected 12 points for Concord (6-5, 1-1).