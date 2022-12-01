Hogs’ Davis back after one-game hiatus

FAYETTEVILLE -- Guard Davonte "Devo" Davis is back with the University of Arkansas basketball team, he said in statement released Wednesday.

Davis, a 6-4 junior from Jacksonville, missed the No. 11 Razorbacks' 74-61 victory over Troy on Monday night in Walton Arena for an undisclosed reason.

"I am excited to be back with my teammates and coaches," Davis said in a statement released by Arkansas. "I want to thank my family, our fans, the Razorback basketball program and especially Coach Muss for the support shown to me this last week.

"I look forward to continuing my development as a leader and basketball player as this team focuses on our goals for this season."

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said in a statement before Monday night's game Davis was "taking some time away from basketball. He has our full support during this time."

Musselman said afterwards that the team was "respecting Devo's privacy" in regards to why he missed the game.

"Our thoughts are with him, that's where it is right now," Musselman added.

Before Monday night, Davis started Arkansas' first six games and averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is shooting 35.8% from the field (19 of 53), including 3 of 19 on three-pointers, and has hit 10 of 14 free throws.

Davis' 31.3 minutes per game are third on the team behind junior guard Rick Council (36.9) and freshman guard Anthony Black (33.7), but he didn't play in the second half or during overtime of the Razorbacks' 78-74 victory over San Diego State last Wednesday night in the Maui Invitational. He played 17 minutes in the first half and had 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting.

Davis is the Razorbacks' most experienced player under Musselman in his third full season with the program. He had season-highs of 18 points and six rebounds in the opener when Arkansas beat North Dakota State 76-58.

Freshman guard Barry Dunning started in place of Davis against Troy and played only the first 1:15 before being replaced by sophomore forward Trevon Brazile as Arkansas went with a bigger lineup.

The last two seasons Davis helped the Razorbacks advance to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. He averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a freshman and 8.3, 3.7 and 2.8 as a sophomore.

In 73 career games at Arkansas, including 37 starts, Davis is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.