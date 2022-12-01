• Meredith Whitney of the International Fund for Animal Welfare said they "have endured more in their short lives than any animal should" as the lion cubs Taras, Stefania, Lesya and Prada, orphaned during the war in Ukraine, arrived at a Minnesota animal sanctuary.

• Harm Niesen of Fauna Protection said a Dutch court "chose the wolf and not the humans" as it rejected a plan to control the Netherlands' growing wolf population by shooting at them with paintball guns to scare them away from people.

• Ngozi Fulani of Sistah Space, a London refuge for women of African and Caribbean heritage, detailed the event on Twitter as an honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household resigned after repeatedly asking a Black woman who runs a charity for survivors of domestic abuse what country she "came from."

• Jorge Orozco-Sandoval was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for dropping off $320,000 in cocaine proceeds at a Target in Front Royal, Va., for routing to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Mexico, unwittingly handing the cash to an undercover officer.

• Damian Williams, a U.S. attorney, said scheming to steal pandemic aid "is offensive" as 19 people, mostly city and state employees of New York, were charged with submitting fraudulent applications for $1.5 million worth of small-business loans.

• Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, banned state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China and its efforts "to manipulate the American people."

• Brian Boquist, an Oregon lawmaker, saw a Senate panel rescind its requirement that he give 12 hours' notice before coming to the Capitol after he made threatening statements during an acrimonious session, but he's still pursuing a free-speech lawsuit.

• Gene Suellentrop, 70, will exit the Kansas Legislature after being forced out as Senate majority leader when he was arrested on charges of drunken driving and speeding the wrong way on two interstates, saying his 13 years as a lawmaker "is long enough."

• Sheree Ralston, widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, is running to fill his seat "to complete the unfinished work of my husband ... specifically as it relates to mental health reform and protecting the interests of Georgia's 7th House District."