Inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%

Thursday’s consumer spending report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. That was down from 6.3% year-over-year increase in September.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% annual increase in September.

The report also showed that consumers spent more in October, even after adjusting for inflation, a sign of their continued willingness to keep spending in the face of high prices. Spending increased 0.8% from September to October, or 0.5% after accounting for price increases.

At the same time, after-tax income, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.4%.

Responding to the worst inflation bout since the early 1980s, the Fed has raised its benchmark rate six times since March, and its past four rate increases have each been by a hefty three-quarters of a point.

The central bank is hoping to engineer the difficult task of bringing inflation down to its 2% annual target without causing a recession in the process. The rate increases have made borrowing costs sharply more expensive across the economy.

The Fed is believed to monitor the inflation gauge reported Thursday, called the personal consumption expenditures price index, even more closely than the better-known consumer price index.

The Labor Department has reported that the CPI rose 7.7% in October from 12 months earlier, down from June’s 9.1% annual increase, which had been the biggest jump in four decades.