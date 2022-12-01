Jonesboro shooting’s suspect sought

Authorities were searching Wednesday for a man who they said walked away from the Craighead County courthouse at the start of his trial Tuesday over a 2019 shooting.

Airreo Johnson, 29, of Jonesboro, is one of three people facing charges in connection with the Oct. 20, 2019, shooting in Jonesboro that left a man wounded and a dog dead.

Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said in a statement Wednesday that Johnson appeared in court Tuesday, "but after Special Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. had oriented the jury, Johnson left the courthouse and didn't return."

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland with the Craighead County sheriff's office said to his understanding, a 30-minute recess was taken and "that is when Mr. Johnson decided to walk away from the courthouse."

According to court documents, Johnson faced charges of first degree battery, cruelty to animals, and six counts of committing a terroristic act.

Authorities had not been able to find Johnson as of late Wednesday morning, Rolland said.

"Through using the City of Jonesboro surveillance and traffic cameras as well as the courthouse surveillance, he was last seen walking, I think, in the area of Madison" street, he said.

Wilson issued an order for Johnson's arrest and set a $500,000 cash-only bond, Chrestman said.